Sunny but hot today, cooler tonight with clear skies

Sunny skies continue into Monday with highs around 89 degrees, followed by a mostly clear overnight with lows around 59 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs rising to nearly 90 degrees. Tuesday night will be partly overcast with temperatures falling down into the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies beckon on Wednesday, bringing hot conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s.

The overnight for Wednesday will be partly cloudy but cooler as lows fall around 63 degrees.