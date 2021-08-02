Sunny, clear weather ahead this week

This week will be sunny and clear with high temperatures around 80 degrees, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
Today, the skies will be sunny. High temperatures will reach about 77 degrees, the NWS said. We may see some light wind during the day.
Overnight, we will see clear skies and temperatures that could drop to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be pleasant, with temperatures ranging between 80 and 60 degrees, the NWS said. The skies will be sunny and clear throughout the day and we may see more light wind.
On Wednesday, the skies will be sunny and clear. Temperatures will reach a high of about 81 degrees. Overnight, temperatures may drop to the lower 60s, the NWS said.