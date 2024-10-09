Sunny, mild today, with highs in low 70s

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Weather
By
49 minutes ago
X

Today will be sunny and mild, with highs around 73 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tomorrow will be similar, with sunny skies and highs around 71 degrees, then clear skies overnight with lows around 44 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and a little warmer, with temperatures rising to around 75 degrees during the day and falling to 54 degrees overnight.

In Other News
1
Weather Service officials: Hurricane Milton remnants won’t impact Miami...
2
Sunny, mild weather expected through mid-week; Dry conditions continue
3
Sunny but mild today, clear skies overnight
4
Sunny but hot today, cooler temps overnight
5
Warm, sunny this weekend ahead of cooler start next week

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.