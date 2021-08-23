dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sunny skies with a high near 90

Storm clouds gather to the north of a Farmersville farm in Western Montgomery County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
Storm clouds gather to the north of a Farmersville farm in Western Montgomery County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Weather
By Jenni Gayda
1 hour ago

Sunny skies are in store for today, with a high near 90 degrees. The sky will stay mostly clear throughout the evening, which will have an overnight low around 69 degrees.

Tuesday skies will be similar to Mondays with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high will near 92 degrees and will get down to 72 degrees overnight.

On Wednesday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the late afternoon between 2 pm and 8 pm. The high will near 92 degrees.

The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 72 degrees.

In Other News
1
Hot, sunny weather ahead; heat index will soar
2
Skies gradually clear; fog may develop overnight
3
Daily chance of rain, storms through end of week
4
Patchy fog this morning; Chance for showers, storms from Tropical...
5
Chance of showers, storms tonight; rain likely rest of week
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top