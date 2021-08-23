Sunny skies with a high near 90

Sunny skies are in store for today, with a high near 90 degrees. The sky will stay mostly clear throughout the evening, which will have an overnight low around 69 degrees.
Tuesday skies will be similar to Mondays with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon. The high will near 92 degrees and will get down to 72 degrees overnight.
On Wednesday, another chance of showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the late afternoon between 2 pm and 8 pm. The high will near 92 degrees.
The skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 72 degrees.