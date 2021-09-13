Sunny start to the week with a slight chance of showers

Today will be sunny and have a high near 88 degrees. There will be a slight wind coming from the southwest. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and the temperature will drop to 67 degrees.
Tuesday it was be most sunny with a small possibility of showers. The rainfall amounts are of less than a tenth of an inch. The high will be near 87 degrees. There will be 6 to 14 mph winds coming from the southwest.
Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues overnight.
Wednesday the high is near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80%. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm.
Overnight the low will be 64.