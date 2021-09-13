dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sunny start to the week with a slight chance of showers

A late summer sunset on Chicken Bristle Road in Western Montgomery County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
A late summer sunset on Chicken Bristle Road in Western Montgomery County. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Weather
By Jenni Gayda
26 minutes ago

Today will be sunny and have a high near 88 degrees. There will be a slight wind coming from the southwest. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and the temperature will drop to 67 degrees.

Tuesday it was be most sunny with a small possibility of showers. The rainfall amounts are of less than a tenth of an inch. The high will be near 87 degrees. There will be 6 to 14 mph winds coming from the southwest.

Overnight, it will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50%. The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues overnight.

Wednesday the high is near 80 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80%. There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm.

Overnight the low will be 64.

In Other News
1
Sunny, dry and warm weather continues
2
Sunny, warm weather expected through weekend
3
Partly cloudy, pleasant today; cooler weather expected through end of...
4
Clear, cooler weather expected through end of week
5
Sunny skies today before evening showers, storms
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top