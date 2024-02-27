Sunny, warm today; showers, storms arrive this evening into tonight

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. today, then a slight chance of showers and storms after 2 p.m.

However, showers and storms are likely this evening, which will be breezy with gusts as high as 37 mph.

The risk for severe weather is low, but there is a chance of small hail, the NWS said.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night. Pay attention to the latest forecast for updates to this developing situation. pic.twitter.com/vJcn5WgnaF — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 26, 2024

The overnight low will be around 55 degrees, with more showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m.

Showers and storms will continue Wednesday before 2 p.m. followed by a chance of showers. It will be cooler but still above normal with a high near 57 degrees. It also will remain breezy with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear and much colder with an overnight low around 21 degrees. Wind gusts as high as 28 mph are possible.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 42 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 28 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a nigh near 49 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue for Friday night, which will have an overnight low around 40 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.