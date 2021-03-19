Sunny with gusty winds today; Clear weather over weekend

After a stormy Thursday, today will be windy but mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Temperatures will start out cold at around freezing, though breezy winds and gusts as high as 33 mph will make it feel like temperatures are in the teens.
Winds will start to drop in the afternoon and continue to fall throughout the night.
Highs today will be around 43 degrees, then fall below freezing overnight to a low around 28 degrees.
Tomorrow, skies will be clear and temperatures will be cool, with a high near 57 degrees before they fall back to around freezing on Saturday night.
Sunday, skies will be clear and temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 63 degrees, though overnight temperatures will again fall into the 30s, to a low around 36 degrees.