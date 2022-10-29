Sunshine today ahead of rain Sunday, Halloween

Showers are expected to continue Sunday night. Temperatures overnight will drop less than 10 degrees, to a low around 56, the NWS said.

Halloween showers are likely throughout the day. Monday also will be cloudy but slightly warmer with a high near 66 degrees.

The threat for showers looms Monday night, but chances decrease from west to east. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.

The rest of the week is expected to be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.