Sunshine today ahead of rain Sunday, Halloween

Skies will be mostly sunny today before clouds increase tonight in advance of rain showers on Sunday and Halloween.
The high for today will be seasonable, around 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The weather today will be ideal for fall family fun and other Halloween-themed activities and for the trick-or-treaters out for Beggars Night this evening in Clark County.
Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 47 degrees.
Showers are likely on Sunday, mainly after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and not quite as warm with a high near 64 degrees.
Showers are expected to continue Sunday night. Temperatures overnight will drop less than 10 degrees, to a low around 56, the NWS said.
Halloween showers are likely throughout the day. Monday also will be cloudy but slightly warmer with a high near 66 degrees.
The threat for showers looms Monday night, but chances decrease from west to east. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 52 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
