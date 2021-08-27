Today’s weather: ‘Yet another day of heat, humidity and thunderstorm activity’

Today will be “yet another day of heat, humidity, and thunderstorm activity”, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
There will be a chance for showers and storms beginning in the morning, with both becoming likely by the afternoon. Some of these storms could become strong or severe, with some heavy downpours.
Chances will drop after dark, dropping briefly in the early morning hours before a slight chance comes back before dawn.
Temperatures will be hot, with a high around 90 degrees and heat index levels around 97 degrees. Lows will be around 70 degrees.
Saturday will also be hot, with the NWS predicting isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day, with higher chances in more northern counties.
Highs will be around 93 degrees, with heat index values in the upper 90s, nearing 100 degrees.
Rain and storm chances will drop after dark. Clouds will also decrease, for mostly clear skies overnight.
Low temperatures will be around 73 degrees.
Clouds will increase again on Sunday, with the NWS predicting a chance of rain and storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Storm chances are expected to drop again after dark, but shower chances will carry through the night.
Highs will be around 93 degrees, with heat index levels in the upper 90s. Temperatures will fall to around 72 degrees Sunday night.