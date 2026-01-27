Very cold with blustery winds today; Cold weather advisory issued for tonight

Breaking: City of Dayton experiencing phone outage, 911 services still available

33 minutes ago
Unseasonably and dangerously cold temperatures continue this week, with a chance for winds and some additional snow flurries today.

Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are possible today, which could lead to blowing snow, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Motorists should be prepared for changing road conditions as blowing snow can reduce visibility and cover the roads.

High temperatures will get into the upper teens to low 20s, but an Arctic airmass will bring temperatures that are well below normal tonight, the NWS said.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Wind chills of minus 25 are possible, according to the NWS.

Frostbite can develop on exposed skin in as little as half an hour. Anyone going outside should wear layers, including a hat, face covering and gloves.

Freezing temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week, with daytime highs mostly in the teens before dropping to around zero and sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, but highs will be around 13.

