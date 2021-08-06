Warm, humid today; Spotty rain, storms tomorrow

Today will be warmer and more humid with partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and overnight, for mostly cloudy skies tonight.
Highs will be around 87 degrees, and lows will be around 68 degrees.
On Saturday, the NWS predicted a wave of spotty and isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, ending before sunset for a partly cloudy night.
Temperatures will reach up around 87 degrees, then fall to around 68 degrees overnight.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot, with a high around 90 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall to around 71 degrees.
The NWS predicted that there will be a slight chance of showers beginning shortly before dawn on Monday, leading into rain and storms to start the week.