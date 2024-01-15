Wind Chill Advisory in place for most of the Miami Valley, MLK Day brings cold, cold temps

Tonight will be overcast with a slight chance of snow after 3 a.m. The low will fall around 4 degrees. Wind chill values as low as minus-4 are expected.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 16 degrees. Below zero wind chill values are expected on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. The low will be near 6 degrees with a mostly overnight.

On Wednesday, expect sunny skies and breezy conditions with a high of 25 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold but mostly cloudy with a low of 19 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after 2 p.m., followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of snow again. The highs will be in the lower 30s and the lows will fall around 18 degrees.

Colder temperatures make a resurgence on Friday.

Below zero wind chill values will make a return on Saturday morning and Sunday morning.