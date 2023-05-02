Windy, chilly, wet today; Warmer, clearer for rest of week

Today will be windy, damp and chilly, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Highs will be around 48 degrees, with gusts as high as 26 mph and a chance of rain throughout the day.
Overnight there will be a lingering slight chance of rain that will fall away after midnight as temperatures drop to around 36 degrees.
Wednesday will be warmer and breezy, with clearing skies and highs around 57 degrees.
It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday night, with a low around 36 degrees.
On Thursday it will be mostly sunny and even warmer, with highs around 65 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 42 degrees.
