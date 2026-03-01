Winter Weather Advisory in place for Butler and Warren counties on Monday morning

Breaking: Dayton Daily News writer, currently in Israel, describes life between missile warning sirens

Snow and wintry weather are in the forecast for tonight through Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler and Warren counties from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snow is likely late tonight through mid-morning Monday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts for those areas.

Total ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible.

For Preble, Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties, some light accumulations of around an inch are expected. Isolated higher amounts will be possible.

Expect moderate temperatures with 40 degrees during the day Monday, and lows in the upper 30s overnight.

The NWS said roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Monday night brings a chance of sleet and rain at first, before turning into rain only afterwards.

Occasional rain with some thunderstorms will move through the region from Tuesday through Saturday.

Repetitive rounds of rainfall could lead to an increased chance of flooding, according to the NWS.

