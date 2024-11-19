10 years after it’s birth, Hamilton Turkey Trot has grown to attract thousands while giving to YoungLives

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This year’s Hamilton Turkey Trot will be on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28 and there is a 10K race in addition to the 5K race. There are also activities for kids and an afterparty.

The event also has new, custom medals for all participants. The embossed medal features the Alexandar Hamilton statue, and a custom ribbon.

“It’s been neat to see as the race has grown, the City of Hamilton has just taken on a whole new life as well,” Powers said. “We have also had the blessing of raising $200,000 for the ministry of YoungLives, which again, has grown and had impact on our adolescent parents, because it impacts moms, fathers, and their children for generations,” Powers said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Powers, who was a high school teacher for 15 years, had the opportunity to care for some of her students through mentorship in YoungLives. She saw firsthand the difference it made in their lives.

The mission of YoungLives is to support pregnant and parenting teens through mentorship, community, and a life with Christ. The 2024 Hamilton Turkey Trot aims to raise $60,000 for YoungLives, and participating volunteer groups also have an opportunity to raise support for local nonprofits.

“As far as supporting the mission of YoungLives, for me it’s especially personal, and one of the reasons I got involved is because my oldest daughter was estranged for our family for a while, and she was mentored by some of the women in YoungLives. She attended their events when she had two small children and was trying to figure out what to do with her life, struggling in many ways. So, that’s how I came to be part of the race team,” said Debbie Sweitzer, communications coordinator.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“I recognized the importance and significance of the YoungLives program and the effect that it can have on these parenting adolescents and their children,” she said.

YoungLives started its work in Hamilton in 2011. The Hamilton Turkey Trot has helped to champion over 175 young moms and their children, and currently walks alongside moms from Fairfield to Middletown.

MORE DETAILS

The day’s festivities include a Kids Fun Run at 8:10 a.m., a YoungLives Honor Run at 8:20 a.m., a 10K Race at 8:40 a.m. and a 5K Race which starts at 9 a.m. The After Party on the block of N. 2nd St. between Dayton and Buckeye streets begins at 9:15 a.m. and it will celebrate 10 years of the Hamilton Turkey Trot. The course starts and finishes at Marcum Park.

For more information, or to register, go to hamiltonturkeytrot.com.