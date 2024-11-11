67 days of holiday fun: ‘A Very Merry Middletown’ collaboration ushers in season

Avinne Kiser, one of the founders of Holiday Whopla, said she is pleased that the event has welcomed new participants, businesses, and sponsors, which is key to its long-term success.

With several groups planning events, Kiser said the decision was made to create the umbrella organization of “A Very Merry Middletown” to let visitors know about all the holiday happenings in the city.

“There is something to do pretty much every day,” Kiser said, noting while the rink will open Friday, all the surrounding Whopla attractions will start Thanksgiving Day and the Santa Parade will be the following Saturday, Nov. 30.

“With all the wonders Middletown has to offer during the holiday season, I am thrilled that Very Merry Middletown includes them all. Very Merry Middletown is an excellent way to bring new people into our city to enjoy the delights of the season our residents already know and love. We are excited for this opportunity to promote Middletown,” said Mayor Elizabeth Slamka.

The skating rink and festive surroundings offices families an array of experiences in addition to ice skating including immersive light displays, and photos of Santa and Mrs. Claus every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21.

The rink will host special events such as skating with holiday characters, ice skating lessons and the option to rent a cozy heated igloo. Visitors can enjoy the ice-skating rink through Jan. 20, 2025.

One of the season’s highlights, Light Up Middletown, begins Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Visitors can drive through a 96-acre holiday wonderland at Smith Park on Tytus Avenue. It is the 25th year for the light display that has grown early ringing holiday magic to families all over the tri-state area.

A Very Merry Middletown has a variety of festive events throughout the holiday season including free carriage rides after the parade, shopping, drinking, and dining in the city’s historic downtown.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better team to bring one of the region’s most significant and splendid holiday celebrations to our remarkable city,” said DMI Executive Director Jeff Payne.

MORE DETAILS

