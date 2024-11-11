67 days of holiday fun: ‘A Very Merry Middletown’ collaboration ushers in season

Carlos Garcia starts the process of adding water ot the ice skating rink Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Middletown. Garcia travels around the country installing temporary ice rinks for Magic Ice USA. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Carlos Garcia starts the process of adding water ot the ice skating rink Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Middletown. Garcia travels around the country installing temporary ice rinks for Magic Ice USA. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Lifestyles
By
57 minutes ago
X

Holiday fun begins this week with the unveiling of the downtown ice rink and will continue through season as part of “A Very Merry Middletown.”

The 67-day celebration that’s a collaboration between the city, Light Up Middletown, Holiday Whopla Inc. and Downtown Middletown Inc., will begin Friday with the unveiling of the Holiday Whopla Ice Skating Rink located at 39 North Broad St.

Avinne Kiser, one of the founders of Holiday Whopla, said she is pleased that the event has welcomed new participants, businesses, and sponsors, which is key to its long-term success.

Holiday lights are installed and the outdoor ice skating rink is being prepared Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

With several groups planning events, Kiser said the decision was made to create the umbrella organization of “A Very Merry Middletown” to let visitors know about all the holiday happenings in the city.

“There is something to do pretty much every day,” Kiser said, noting while the rink will open Friday, all the surrounding Whopla attractions will start Thanksgiving Day and the Santa Parade will be the following Saturday, Nov. 30.

“With all the wonders Middletown has to offer during the holiday season, I am thrilled that Very Merry Middletown includes them all. Very Merry Middletown is an excellent way to bring new people into our city to enjoy the delights of the season our residents already know and love. We are excited for this opportunity to promote Middletown,” said Mayor Elizabeth Slamka.

The skating rink and festive surroundings offices families an array of experiences in addition to ice skating including immersive light displays, and photos of Santa and Mrs. Claus every Friday and Saturday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21.

The rink will host special events such as skating with holiday characters, ice skating lessons and the option to rent a cozy heated igloo. Visitors can enjoy the ice-skating rink through Jan. 20, 2025.

One of the season’s highlights, Light Up Middletown, begins Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. Visitors can drive through a 96-acre holiday wonderland at Smith Park on Tytus Avenue. It is the 25th year for the light display that has grown early ringing holiday magic to families all over the tri-state area.

Holiday lights are installed and the outdoor ice skating rink is being prepared Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024 in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

A Very Merry Middletown has a variety of festive events throughout the holiday season including free carriage rides after the parade, shopping, drinking, and dining in the city’s historic downtown.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better team to bring one of the region’s most significant and splendid holiday celebrations to our remarkable city,” said DMI Executive Director Jeff Payne.

A group of volunteers known as The Grandpa Gang, install lights on the arch entrance Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024 for Light Up Middletown at Smith Park. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

icon to expand image

Credit: Nick Graham

MORE DETAILS

For additional details and ticketing information, please visit holidaywhopla.org.

In Other News
1
Vandalia company creates Supreme Court’s new art exhibits honoring...
2
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in the Dayton region
3
‘Comfort & Joy’ Christmas Market to fill barns for shoppers in Lebanon...
4
The Figureheads of Dayton, a legacy band’s new era
5
It’s possible to live more sustainably with a few simple changes

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.