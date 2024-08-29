Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

It will be 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Forty pieces of antique equipment from the 1800s through the 1900s will be on display.

A fire-related flea market will also be inside the park.

Miniature train rides will be available from 1-4 p.m.

Carillon Historical Park is one of the nation’s finest regional history museums with more than 35 exhibit buildings and structures, including the Wright Brothers National Museum.

How to go

WHAT: 28th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster

WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $14 per adult (ages 18–59), $12 per senior, $10 per child (3–17), Children under 2 and Dayton History members are free