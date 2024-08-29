Antique fire equipment will be on display at Carillon Historical Park

The 28th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show will soon be at Carillon Historical Park.
The annual event had been at Veteran’s Park in Germantown for 23 years. It changed locations due to expansion of the Germantown Fire Department into the park, limiting space for larger trucks. This is the fifth year the event has partnered with Carillon Historical Park.
It will be 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Forty pieces of antique equipment from the 1800s through the 1900s will be on display.
A fire-related flea market will also be inside the park.
Miniature train rides will be available from 1-4 p.m.
Carillon Historical Park is one of the nation’s finest regional history museums with more than 35 exhibit buildings and structures, including the Wright Brothers National Museum.
How to go
WHAT: 28th annual Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Show and Muster
WHERE: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31
ADMISSION: Admission to the park is $14 per adult (ages 18–59), $12 per senior, $10 per child (3–17), Children under 2 and Dayton History members are free
