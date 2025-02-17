Battle of the Brackets 2025: Submit your picks

You could win big in the 2025 Battle of the Brackets — a free contest hosted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.
Register in our tool below and we’ll remind you when it’s time to fill out your bracket. Brackets will go live on Selection Sunday, March16, and all picks must be submitted 15 minutes before the first round of tournament games begins on Thursday, March 20.
The leader of the local bracket scoreboard will win a $500 Visa gift card. Eligible entries are also put in at a shot to win a $1 Million national prize.
The contest is free, with no purchase necessary. Local contest official rules can be found here. National contest official rules can be found here.