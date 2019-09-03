BEST OF DAYTON: The 3 best destinations for chicken wings

These are the top-rated chicken wings in Dayton from the 2019 Dayton.com Best of Dayton contest.
WINNER: Roosters
Roosters is famous for its “fun, casual” atmosphere as it is for its top-selling fresh, hand-breaded chicken wings coated in signature sauces — from mild to killer. Pro tip: You can’t go wrong with the Carolina Gold. You can also combine sauces to create your own flavor.
Want to go?
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights | 937-236-9464
3501 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-277-0114
103 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-433-4630
257 W. Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-3017
400 W. Main St., Xenia | 937-376-4444
Credit: Facebook
SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant
There’s a reason people will travel to Xenia for these wings. Having won awards at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion every year since its inception, it’s clear Nick’s has the recipe for success.
Want to go?
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937 372-3202 | Website | Facebook
Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson
THIRD PLACE: Lock 27 Brewing
Lock 27 is famous for more than its beer. Try the dry-rubbed, house-smoked wings served with house-made sriracha blue cheese dip.
Want to go?
329 E. First St., Dayton | 937-433-2739
1035 S. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739
PAST BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS
2018
First place: Rooster’s
Second place: Lock 27
Third place: Frickers
2017
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Second place: Lock 27
Third place: Hairless Hare Brewery
2016
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Second place: Roosters
Third place: Frickers
2015
First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
Second place: Frickers
Third place: Roosters