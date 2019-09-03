dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: The 3 best destinations for chicken wings

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption
Here are the Best of Dayton top wings

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Do
By Dayton.com Staff
Updated July 28, 2020

These are the top-rated chicken wings in Dayton from the 2019 Dayton.com Best of Dayton contest.

ExploreThe hottest, craziest, yummiest wings in Dayton
Roosters is the reigning champ for Best Wings in Dayton.com's Best of Dayton contest. Teesha McClam / Dayton Daily News archives
Caption
Roosters is the reigning champ for Best Wings in Dayton.com's Best of Dayton contest. Teesha McClam / Dayton Daily News archives

WINNER: Roosters

Roosters is famous for its “fun, casual” atmosphere as it is for its top-selling fresh, hand-breaded chicken wings coated in signature sauces — from mild to killer. Pro tip: You can’t go wrong with the Carolina Gold. You can also combine sauces to create your own flavor.

Want to go?

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights | 937-236-9464

3501 N. Main St., Dayton | 937-277-0114

103 N. Springboro Pike, Miamisburg | 937-433-4630

257 W. Central Ave., Springboro | 937-748-3017

400 W. Main St., Xenia | 937-376-4444

Website | Facebook

Wings from Nick's Restaurant.
Caption
Wings from Nick's Restaurant.

Credit: Facebook

Credit: Facebook

SECOND PLACE: Nick’s Restaurant

There’s a reason people will travel to Xenia for these wings. Having won awards at the Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest at Fraze Pavilion every year since its inception, it’s clear Nick’s has the recipe for success.

Want to go?

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia | 937 372-3202 | Website | Facebook

The food at Lock 27 in downtown Dayton. Pictured: smoked chicken wings with a sriracha blue cheese and a hot sauce. Photo by Amelia Robinson
Caption
The food at Lock 27 in downtown Dayton. Pictured: smoked chicken wings with a sriracha blue cheese and a hot sauce. Photo by Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

Credit: Photo: Amelia Robinson

THIRD PLACE: Lock 27 Brewing

Lock 27 is famous for more than its beer. Try the dry-rubbed, house-smoked wings served with house-made sriracha blue cheese dip.

Want to go?

329 E. First St., Dayton | 937-433-2739

1035 S. Main St., Centerville | 937-433-2739

Website | Facebook

PAST BEST OF DAYTON WINNERS

2018

First place: Rooster’s

Second place: Lock 27

Third place: Frickers

2017

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Second place: Lock 27

Third place: Hairless Hare Brewery

2016

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Second place: Roosters

Third place: Frickers

2015

First place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

Second place: Frickers

Third place: Roosters

In Other News
1
Wright State arts showcase at Levitt Pavilion this week
2
Pig out at the Preble County Pork Festival this weekend
3
Food, dancing, cooking!: Hispanic Heritage Festival returns this...
4
5 Miami Valley events to check out this weekend
5
Prost! Springboro’s Oktoberfest returns this weekend with beer, food...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top