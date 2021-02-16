Brewery specializing in non-alcoholic beers expands footprint into Ohio, Dayton

Minneapolis-based brewers Hairless Dog Brewing Company announced it’s expanding its footprint to include Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee by partnering with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Officials at Heidelberg’s Dayton-area distribution center in Moraine said they did not yet have a timetable for when Daytonians can expect to find Hairless Dog on local store shelves.

Some “near beers” that consider themselves non-alcoholic often are labeled as containing less than 0.5% alcoholic content. However, the Hairless Dog brewery says it has invented a new process that brings that percentage to zero.