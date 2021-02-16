Brewery specializing in non-alcoholic beers expands footprint into Ohio, Dayton

A new line of non-alcoholic beers will be available in the Dayton area soon, and its makers say consumers won’t need to sacrifice taste in the name of sobriety.
Minneapolis-based brewers Hairless Dog Brewing Company announced it’s expanding its footprint to include Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee by partnering with Heidelberg Distributing Company. Officials at Heidelberg’s Dayton-area distribution center in Moraine said they did not yet have a timetable for when Daytonians can expect to find Hairless Dog on local store shelves.
Some “near beers” that consider themselves non-alcoholic often are labeled as containing less than 0.5% alcoholic content. However, the Hairless Dog brewery says it has invented a new process that brings that percentage to zero.
“Unlike category competitors who brew their NA beers with alcohol and then boil it off (a process which leaves some alcohol behind but also changes the flavor of the beer in the process), Hairless Dog Brewing Company invented an innovative brewing process in which alcohol is never introduced, making them the first 0.0% ABV craft NA beer in the county,” according to a Hairless Dog release.
Hairless Dog also unveiled a new four-can sampler pack that will be available wherever Hairless Dog products are sold.
“Hairless Dog’s brand new 4-can sampler packs are the perfect COVID-friendly gift for that family member, close friend, or indispensable coworker you want to treat — even if you can’t drink one with them,” brewery officials said in a release.
For more information about Hairless Dog, go to drinkhairlessdog.com.