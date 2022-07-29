CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight Saturday

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show organizers are confident this weekend will represent a return to the traditional air show of prior years, a distinct step away from the pandemic cancellation of 2020 and last year’s hurriedly organized event.
Weather looks good
Gates at the two-day air show open at 9 a.m. Saturday .
The weather forecast looks good — sunny both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the low 80s both days, according to the National Weather Service.
Parking is different
Leave early and be patient, as traffic will likely be heavy. General admission parking is now entirely on the east side of North Dixie Drive across from the air show’s entrance.
Be aware also that part of North Dixie Drive directly in front of the gateway will be blocked to give general admission patrons a safer walk to the entrance.
Chalet, Pavilion, and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will now park on the south side of the airport off West National Road. More than 30 shuttle buses will shuttle attendees to their chalets or pavilions, the show has said.
Handicap Parking, VIP Parking and C-Lot Parking lots have not changed.
Acts warm up
On Friday, the airplanes involved with the Tora! Tora! Tora! act flew over the skies of Dayton. The airplane act is a living history lesson that recreates the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor with realistic explosions, fire and smoke.
The eight replica Zero fighters, Kate torpedo bombers and Val dive bomber aircraft were featured in the 1970 epic war movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and were donated in 1972 to the Commemorative Air Force.
Featured acts
Saturday, the feature flying show will be held from 12 to 4:15 p.m. But there will be plenty to see on the ground. A few of the ground-based “static displays” include the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-15 and the Army CH-47F.
The show schedule is the same both days, but all acts and times are subject to change depending on weather or other factors.
This year, the Navy’s Blue Angels are the headline act. With their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Blue Angels can reach up to 700 mph and fly as close as 18 inches apart.
The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels alternate as the show’s crowning performance every other year.
Ticket information
General admission tickets, priced at $20-$30, are available online, a Kroger near you or can be purchased at the gate. Tickets are to be used for one day. Children under the age of 5 have free admission.
Visit daytonairshow.com or call 800-514-3849.
Parking details
General admission for parking is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles.
Take Exit 64 Northwoods Blvd from I-75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in right lane.
More information on parking can be found https://daytonairshow.com/parking-and-directions/.
Flying lineup
Flag Drop and National Anthem
U.S. Army Golden Knights
Kevin Coleman
U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo
Vampire Airshows
U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III
Tora! Tora! Tora!
Kent Pietsch
USMC Fat Albert
U.S. Navy Blue Angels
