CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight Saturday

Chalet, Pavilion, and Flight Line Hangar ticket holders with P-Lot parking passes will now park on the south side of the airport off West National Road. More than 30 shuttle buses will shuttle attendees to their chalets or pavilions, the show has said.

Handicap Parking, VIP Parking and C-Lot Parking lots have not changed.

Acts warm up

On Friday, the airplanes involved with the Tora! Tora! Tora! act flew over the skies of Dayton. The airplane act is a living history lesson that recreates the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor with realistic explosions, fire and smoke.

The eight replica Zero fighters, Kate torpedo bombers and Val dive bomber aircraft were featured in the 1970 epic war movie “Tora! Tora! Tora!” and were donated in 1972 to the Commemorative Air Force.

Featured acts

Saturday, the feature flying show will be held from 12 to 4:15 p.m. But there will be plenty to see on the ground. A few of the ground-based “static displays” include the Air Force B-52 Stratofortress, F-15 and the Army CH-47F.

The show schedule is the same both days, but all acts and times are subject to change depending on weather or other factors.

This year, the Navy’s Blue Angels are the headline act. With their new F/A-18 Super Hornets, the Blue Angels can reach up to 700 mph and fly as close as 18 inches apart.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy Blue Angels alternate as the show’s crowning performance every other year.

Ticket information

General admission tickets, priced at $20-$30, are available online, a Kroger near you or can be purchased at the gate. Tickets are to be used for one day. Children under the age of 5 have free admission.

Visit daytonairshow.com or call 800-514-3849.

Parking details

General admission for parking is $15 per car and $25 for RVs, buses and other large vehicles.

Take Exit 64 Northwoods Blvd from I-75. Follow signs to appropriate lots. Stay in right lane.

More information on parking can be found https://daytonairshow.com/parking-and-directions/.

Flying lineup

Flag Drop and National Anthem

U.S. Army Golden Knights

Kevin Coleman

U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo

Vampire Airshows

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Kent Pietsch

USMC Fat Albert

U.S. Navy Blue Angels