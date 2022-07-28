Ready to soar: Blues Angels have arrived at air show

Combined Shape Caption No. 4 Blue Angels jet pilot Maj. Frank Zastoupil, right, with Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Delacruz. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF Combined Shape Caption No. 4 Blue Angels jet pilot Maj. Frank Zastoupil, right, with Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Delacruz. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The team is the headline act at the air show Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Zastoupil is the team’s slot pilot, often taking the bottom position in the squadron’s famous close-formation four-plane “diamond.”

This is the team’s second year with their new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets, but this weekend will be their first time flying these jets for spectators in Dayton.

The new jets replaced the A/B/C/D Legacy Hornets, which the squadron flew for some 34 years. The new Super Hornets are said to be more powerful and impressive, especially at spectator-wowing lower altitudes.

“The new F-18s are great,” Zastoupil said. “It’s a fantastic aircraft for a demonstration. What you’re going to see here are planes that are 33% bigger than our legacy Hornets that we were able to fly here in the past. So it’s going to look a little bigger. It’s going to look a little bit more in your face.”

“It’s a very, very unique experience, and it’s an honor and privilege” to fly for the Blue Angels, he added.

Justin Delacruz, a Navy first-class petty officer who handles logistics matters for the squadron, was also on hand Thursday.

Delacruz said he and his colleagues obtain for the team “literally anything they need.”

“We figure out the fastest way to get it,” he said. “It can be as small as a tent or even a piece of the aircraft itself.”

Air show gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Feature flights will be noon to 4:15 p.m., but all acts and times are subject to change without notice, depending on weather and other needs.

The lineup includes: