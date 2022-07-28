Ready to soar: Blues Angels have arrived at air show

Five of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron jet pilots arrived at Dayton International Airport Thursday morning to prepare for this weekend’s CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
Marine Corps Major Frank Zastoupil, the team’s No. 4 jet pilot, was happy to be in the city he quickly acknowledged as the “birthplace of aviation.”
The squadron’s No. 7 jet pilot, Lt. Griffin Stangel, was the first team member to arrive Wednesday afternoon.
Flying and practice are among the tasks on the to-do list Thursday, with pilots planning to get oriented with landmarks and checkpoints.
“We’re going to be flying Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all weekend, and we’re extremely excited,” said Zastoupil, a Texas native who has flown with the Blue Angels for three years.
The team is the headline act at the air show Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Zastoupil is the team’s slot pilot, often taking the bottom position in the squadron’s famous close-formation four-plane “diamond.”
This is the team’s second year with their new F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets, but this weekend will be their first time flying these jets for spectators in Dayton.
The new jets replaced the A/B/C/D Legacy Hornets, which the squadron flew for some 34 years. The new Super Hornets are said to be more powerful and impressive, especially at spectator-wowing lower altitudes.
“The new F-18s are great,” Zastoupil said. “It’s a fantastic aircraft for a demonstration. What you’re going to see here are planes that are 33% bigger than our legacy Hornets that we were able to fly here in the past. So it’s going to look a little bigger. It’s going to look a little bit more in your face.”
“It’s a very, very unique experience, and it’s an honor and privilege” to fly for the Blue Angels, he added.
Justin Delacruz, a Navy first-class petty officer who handles logistics matters for the squadron, was also on hand Thursday.
Delacruz said he and his colleagues obtain for the team “literally anything they need.”
“We figure out the fastest way to get it,” he said. “It can be as small as a tent or even a piece of the aircraft itself.”
Air show gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Feature flights will be noon to 4:15 p.m., but all acts and times are subject to change without notice, depending on weather and other needs.
The lineup includes:
- Flag Drop and National Anthem
- U.S. Army Golden Knights
- Kevin Coleman
- U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo
- Vampire Airshows
- U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III
- Tora! Tora! Tora!
- Kent Pietsch
- USMC Fat Albert
- U.S. Navy Blue Angels
