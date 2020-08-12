Chick-fil-A to host grand opening Saturday of its newest Miami Valley restaurant

The new restaurant is located at the edge of Cedar Lake next to Centennial Library. Window seating will offer scenic views of the lake and the north side of campus, university officials said.

“Students are in for a big treat when they get back to campus,” John Pierce, president of Pioneer College Caterers, said in a release. “To have a national brand like Chick-fil-A on campus will really add value to the student experience.”

This is the fourth Chick-fil-A for Pioneer College caterers, which also operates Chick-fil-A restaurants at Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, and at Indiana Wesleyan University in Indiana.

Explore Movie theater at The Greene to make its comeback this weekend with the classics

Chick-fil-A now operates 10 locations in the Dayton region. It’s most recent local growth spurt came more than three years ago, when it opened two new restaurants in the same week of January 2017, in Troy and in Kettering. In addition, a Cornerstone of Centerville restaurant opened in 2015, and an existing location on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. completed a $1 million makeover in 2016.

Cedarville University is a Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.