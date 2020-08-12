Chick-fil-A to host grand opening Saturday of its newest Miami Valley restaurant

The Miami Valley’s newest Chick-fil-A restaurant on the campus of Cedarville University started serving customers in “soft-opening” mode earlier this week and will host a grand opening at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 in conjunction with the return of students to campus.
The university welcomes back students for the 2020-21 academic year on Friday, and Chick-fil-A’s Saturday’s grand opening will focus on serving students and their families, university officials said in a release. Starting on Monday, Aug. 17, the new restaurant’s regular hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Adding a Chick-fil-A restaurant to campus was part of the university’s 10-year campus master plan, Cedarville officials said when they first announced the partnership two years ago, in August 2018.
“We are excited to partner with Chick-fil-A, an organization that shares Cedarville’s vision to glorify God through faithful stewardship,” Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, told students, faculty, and staff at the time. “Chick-fil-A is a favorite among our constituents, and we anticipate it will be a popular dining option for students and the community alike. The new venue is part of our strategic efforts to foster vibrant community.”
Another dining option called “Tossed,” which features salads and wraps, will share the new new dining facility with Chick-fil-A. Pioneer College Caterers, the university’s food vendor and a Chick-fil-A franchisee, will operate both restaurants, university officials said. Both dining options will abide by all COVID-19 protocols, school officials said.
The new restaurant is located at the edge of Cedar Lake next to Centennial Library. Window seating will offer scenic views of the lake and the north side of campus, university officials said.
“Students are in for a big treat when they get back to campus,” John Pierce, president of Pioneer College Caterers, said in a release. “To have a national brand like Chick-fil-A on campus will really add value to the student experience.”
This is the fourth Chick-fil-A for Pioneer College caterers, which also operates Chick-fil-A restaurants at Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, and at Indiana Wesleyan University in Indiana.
Chick-fil-A now operates 10 locations in the Dayton region. It’s most recent local growth spurt came more than three years ago, when it opened two new restaurants in the same week of January 2017, in Troy and in Kettering. In addition, a Cornerstone of Centerville restaurant opened in 2015, and an existing location on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. completed a $1 million makeover in 2016.
Cedarville University is a Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,380 undergraduate, graduate and online students in more than 150 areas of study.