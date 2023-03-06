Comedian/actor David Koechner, best known for ‘The Office,’ brings stand-up show to Dayton

Koechner only started stand-up comedy 12 years ago. He has always loved performing live, so he thought that stand-up would be a good fit. He started doing just 10 shows a year but has now started traveling the country doing 35 shows this year.

“I like live,” he said. “If I’m on stage, I’m so happy. That’s all I wanted to do in life. I thought to myself, ‘Dave, you never want to be without an opportunity.’ So I loaded this barrel up.”

In addition to his stand-up shows on Friday and Saturday, he will host “The Office” trivia night on Thursday. For part of the evening, Koechner will reprise his role as Todd Packer. Koechner said that doing the extra trivia night was just obvious.

“I’ve never seen a more culturally reverent show than that show,” he said. “I have five kids. I need to monetize every inch. I wondered if we could offer a show for these rabid fans that included storytelling, trivia and acting.”

While the trivia evening is sold out, there are still four chances to see Koechner perform. He said that his stand-up style is “basically an amalgamation” of his entire life. It’s 30 years of life in an hour-and-a-half show.

“It’s going to be a barn-burner of a show,” he said. “All I know is that I am funny. I always try to put on a great show because it’s a privilege.”

Koechner continues to reprise roles on various shows including “The Goldbergs.” He will also be in the new “Half Baked 2″ movie that will be released this year. He even enjoys doing all the media promotion for his shows.

“You better like it,” he said. “Wouldn’t it be worse if it didn’t happen? What if no one wanted to talk to you?”

HOW TO GO

Who: David Koechner

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum Street Suite 200 at The Greene, Beavercreek

When: March 10-11; 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday; 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday

Cost: $27

Tickets: Call 937-429-5233 or visit www.dayton.funnybone.com.