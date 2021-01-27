CONFIRMED: Five Guys is moving ahead with plans for new Huber Heights restaurant

“We have always wanted to be in Huber Heights,” Gunlock said of the new store.

Five Guys currently operates four restaurants in the Dayton area, none of which is in the northern half of Montgomery County. The existing restaurants are on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, on Pentagon Blvd. near the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, on Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp., and in Austin Landing in Miami Twp.

Gunlock said he is looking to open a sixth Five Guys restaurant in the Dayton area, but has not chosen a location.

TGI Fridays shut its doors in September 2017 after a lengthy run. Al’s Smokhouse opened in March 2019 but had vacated by early January 2020, and the space has been vacant for a year.

Five Guys, also known as Five Guys Burgers and Fries, was founded in Washington D.C. in 1986 and is headquartered in northern Virginia. It now operates more than 1,600 locations across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its restaurants offer hot dogs and ice cream shakes in addition to its signature burgers and fries.

The first Dayton-area Five Guys Burgers and Fries opened in 2009 on State Route 725 in Washington Twp.