Dayton Arcade’s holiday celebration plans festive return

Over the course of three days, from Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 9, the Dayton Arcade will host a free event that includes a food and artisan market, live holiday entertainment, a cash bar and fantastic holiday displays throughout the Rotunda.

This same event, called Holly Days, was hosted by the Dayton Arcade back in 1992 and 1993 featuring merchants, holiday decor and live entertainment. Around 150,000 people visited the Arcade during these events. Despite this attendance, the Dayton Arcade, which was originally built between 1902 and 1904, officially closed to the public after the 1993 Holly Days.