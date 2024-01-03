First Friday is back with lots of businesses offering live music, discounts and more

First Friday runs in conjunction with Downtown Dayton’s “Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area” or DORA. This means that along a certain area within Downtown Dayton, adults 21 and older are allowed to carry alcoholic beverages in designated DORA cups.

Hot beverages are now being served in DORA cups at several businesses, too.

A list of businesses participating in the upcoming First Friday can be found below, as provided by the Downtown Dayton Partnership. For additional information, make sure to check out facebook.com/FirstFridayDayton or go to Downtowndayton.org.

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. More: DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: "Shon Walters: The Hole Belly." The Contemporary Dayton presents new art in the Co's four galleries that was years in the making. "The Hole Belly" is a fusion of nature and craftsmanship from a visionary sculptor renowned for his mastery in transforming found and sourced wood into awe-inspiring sculpture. Open until 6 p.m. on First Friday.

Corner Kitchen , 613 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy live music 8 to 10 p.m. every First Friday, and parking is validated with a $20 purchase.

Dayton Art Institute , 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit exhibitions, "Around Tokyo: Hiroshige II's Views of Famous Places in Edo," "Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris," "Telling Stories: World Literature in Art," and "You Don't Know Me: Works by Unknown Photographers." Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dublin Pub , 300 Wayne Ave..: Live music at the Dublin Pub for "Irish First Fridays." Happy Hour from 3to 6 p.m.; music by Fintan starting at 9 pm.

Edward A. Dixon Gallery , 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided.

, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to conveniently be part of First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments provided. Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Visit with more than 250+ artists, creatives and curators. This month the Front Street Gallery presents “Bible Road,’' a solo show featuring work from American Folk Artist Pilgrim Fairchild, curated by Bill Cunningham. Hungry? Grab a bite to eat from Kool Beanz Cafe. Front Street is a family and pet friendly community. Visit frontstreet.art for more information.

Moeller Brew Barn , 416 E. First St.: Hear live music at the Brew Barn from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See See the full schedule online at neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton' Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

DINING AND DRINKS

The Foundry , 124 Madison St.: Enjoy views of Day Air Ballpark and downtown Dayton alongside delicious wood-fired cuisine. Igloo rentals are available now for $50 per person at a 4 person minimum.

Jimmy John's , 220 N. Main St.: Stop in and try the new Peppermint Chip Cookie.

Jollity , 127 E. Third St.: Check out what's new at Jollity with shareable options and the new menu relaunch.

Lily's Dayton , 329 E. Fifth St.: Special happy hour pricing on Bao Buns and select drinks from 4:30-6:30 p.m.. Full dinner menu available until 10pm!

Local Cantina , 503 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. with $5 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $2 off dips. Now taking reservations and catering orders.

Moeller Brew Barn , 416 E. First St.: It's $5 Pint Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mudlick Tap House , 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashions and $9 Manhattans.

, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Happiness Hours from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off draft beers and $2 off shareables, ½ price bottles of wine, $8 Old Fashions and $9 Manhattans. Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Salar Restaurant and Lounge , 400 E. Fifth St.: Happy hour from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

Table 33 Dayton , 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar , 146 E. Third St.: Music and food from 7 to 11 p.m.

Troll Pub Dayton , 216 Wayne Ave.: W.T.F. Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring half-priced pints and half-priced apps and $4 Fireball shots.

Trolley Stop , 530 E. Fifth St.: Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-9 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

, 530 E. Fifth St.: Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-9 p.m. $3 wells and half off select appetizers. Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday. Try all six drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all six drinks on the punch card.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

After5 , 111 E. Third St.: Mention First Friday at checkout to take 20% off of your total purchase.

Choice Juice Boxx , 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

Club Evolution , 130 N. Patterson Blvd.: Audience applause chooses the winner of a karaoke contest and $75. No cover. Karaoke starts at 8:30 p.m. with the contest starting at 10:30 p.m.

Omega Music , 318 E. Fifth St.: New release day. Explore the new releases on vinyl, CDs and more. All day 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Oregon District.

RiverScape MetroPark , 237 E. Monument Ave.: Sheltered under the covered pavilion, the MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $7 daily, ice skate rental: $3 daily. Ages 3 and younger are free with a paying adult.

, 237 E. Monument Ave.: Sheltered under the covered pavilion, the MetroParks Ice Rink sets the scene as a perfect winter wonderland in downtown Dayton. While the rink is open, you can enjoy delicious treats from the concession area, including a cup of hot chocolate. Visit metroparks.org/ice-rink to learn more, find daily open hours, and see a schedule of events. Admission: $7 daily, ice skate rental: $3 daily. Ages 3 and younger are free with a paying adult. Pedal Wagon Dayton: Adults 21+ can grab a seat on the Polar Bear Express for $25 or book a private ride starting at $299. pedalwagon.com/dayton/polar-bear-express