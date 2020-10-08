Dayton Art Institute needs Daytonians' help to win $20K and weird art from TV host

Eric Brockman, Dayton Art Institute marketing and communications manager, said people have been tagging the DAI on the “Last Week Tonight” Facebook post, and he’s hopeful it could get the show’s attention. The community can continue to show their support by tagging the Dayton Art Institute in that post.

The Dayton Art Institute is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that depends on the support of members, individuals and corporations, as well as government support and grants. The museum reopened over the summer after the mandatory shutdown. The museum’s two biggest fundraisers, Art Ball and Oktoberfest, were impacted by the pandemic.

HOW TO SUPPORT THE DAYTON ART INSTITUTE

People should visit the show’s Facebook page and tag the DAI and explain why they think the museum is worthy of the prize. They can also email john@johnoliverhasyourraterotica.com by Nov. 1.

Other ways to support the museum include buying memberships, donating to the annual fund or visiting the museum.