Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl on not having a clear ‘why,’ tears that wouldn’t stop, yoga for depression and police community relations

Grief does not care if you wear a badge.
In the season kickoff of the “What Had Happened Was” podcast, Amelia Robinson chatted with Richard S. Biehl, the chief of Dayton’s police department.
Among other things, they discussed the grief that brought the community together after the Oregon District mass shooting, why “why” is so important to so many, what yoga did for his deep depression, the link between the 2001 Cincinnati riots and protests in Dayton following the death of George Floyd, police reform and the impact his former interracial relationship had on his career.
The ‘What Had Happened Was’ podcast is a project of Dayton.com sponsored Dayton Daily News.