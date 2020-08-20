Breaking News

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl on not having a clear ‘why,’ tears that wouldn’t stop, yoga for depression and police community relations

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl is hugged by Andrea Raizen, a resident of the Oregon District, during National Night Out events Tuesday in the Oregon District. Dayton officers shot and killed a gunman early Sunday less than one minute after he opened fire in the Dayton entertainment district. The shooter killed nine people before officers shot him to death.
By Amelia Robinson

Grief does not care if you wear a badge.

In the season kickoff of the “What Had Happened Was” podcast, Amelia Robinson chatted with Richard S. Biehl, the chief of Dayton’s police department. 

ExplorePolice chief gives update on Dayton shooting in Oregon District

 Among other things, they discussed the grief that brought the community together after the Oregon District mass shooting, why “why” is so important to so many, what yoga did for his deep depression, the link between the 2001 Cincinnati riots and protests in Dayton following the death of George Floyd, police reform and  the impact his former interracial relationship had on his career. 

Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the Oregon District shooting, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, left and City of Dayton Fire Chief Jeff Lykins. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Credit: JIM NOELKER

