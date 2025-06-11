Culver’s opening West Carrollton restaurant July 7 in River District area

Each location of the fast-casual restaurant franchise, which is known for its ButterBurgers and frozen custard, is independently owned and operated, the company said.

Explore Nominate a Community Gem from your community

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The West Carrollton location will be the first new retail establishment in the city’s River District, which they hope will grow to a $75 million public-private mixed-use development at the Interstate 75 interchange along East Dixie Drive.

The new West Carrollton Culver’s location is owned by Jim DiVerde and Chuck Martin, primary partners of Illinois-based MD Restaurant Group. Claudio Zeledoñ Guzman is its owner/operator.

“We’re really excited to come to Ohio,” DiVerde told the Dayton Daily News. “It’s a great Midwestern market, and we’re excited to help kick off the River District in West Carrollton, and just be a part of a really fun project..”

Culver’s has restaurants at 1301 Ohio 63 in Monroe, 2100 West Main St. in Troy and 6425 Miller Lane in Vandalia.

The deal to purchase the West Carrollton site was brokered by Scott Saddlemire and Dave Sheehy of Cincinnati-based OnSite Retail Group.

Led by Woodard Development and Dillin LLC, West Carrollton’s River District is planned to include retail, dining, entertainment, a hotel, condominiums, apartments and public recreation spaces.

A key feature of the project is a whitewater park utilizing the Great Miami River for kayaking, canoeing and river surfing.

Those who wish to apply for a position at the new Culver’s may visit www.tinyurl.com/culverswc.