Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Lily’s launches pop-up steakhouse promotion

Lily's Bistro in the Oregon District will be hosting its Super Dad's Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for Two event on Friday, Sept. 4.
caption arrowCaption
Lily's Bistro in the Oregon District will be hosting its Super Dad's Backyard BBQ Porterhouse for Two event on Friday, Sept. 4.

Credit: Lily's Bistro

Credit: Lily's Bistro

Restaurants & Dining
By Alexis Larsen
51 minutes ago

Starting this evening through Jan. 23, Lily’s in the Oregon District will be featuring a pop-up steakhouse.

The message from owner Emily Mendenhall that came out this week read, “our Executive Chef Don Warfe has had two leadership positions at steak houses and LOVES cooking steaks, so we decided to create a lil pop up steakhouse menu alongside our regular menu next week.”

caption arrowCaption
Lily's Bistro in Dayton's Oregon District is finishing its transformation to Lily's Dayton. The new concept, "Good Food, Tasty Cocktails," will blend some of Lily's familiar favorites with a more affordable menu and cocktail list and offers a tiki-inspired theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lily's Bistro in Dayton's Oregon District is finishing its transformation to Lily's Dayton. The new concept, "Good Food, Tasty Cocktails," will blend some of Lily's familiar favorites with a more affordable menu and cocktail list and offers a tiki-inspired theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS
caption arrowCaption
Lily's Bistro in Dayton's Oregon District is finishing its transformation to Lily's Dayton. The new concept, "Good Food, Tasty Cocktails," will blend some of Lily's familiar favorites with a more affordable menu and cocktail list and offers a tiki-inspired theme. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Credit: Alexis Larsen

Lil’s Steakhouse Pop Up Menu

Starters

• French Onion Soup with crouton and toasted provolone, $8

• Wedge salad with house made blue cheese dressing, topped with bacon crumbles, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese and green onion curls, $9

Entrées

• 10oz. Ribeye ($35) or 8oz. Filet Mignon ($37) grilled to temp with your choice of two steakhouse sides

Sides

• Loaded steakhouse baked potato (GF)

• Creamed Artichoke Spinach (GF)

• Jumbo Onion Rings

• Mac and Cheese

• Stewed Tomatoes (GF)

• Grilled Asparagus (GF)

Add ons• Sautéed mushrooms, $4

• Béarnaise, $3

• Cajun compound butter, $1

All specials are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery for up to five miles from the restaurant through its website, www.lilysdayton.com.

caption arrowCaption
Emily Mendenhall, general manager and owner of Lily’s Bistro, says one of the things that makes Lily’s unique is that they are not afraid to try new things. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Emily Mendenhall, general manager and owner of Lily’s Bistro, says one of the things that makes Lily’s unique is that they are not afraid to try new things. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED
caption arrowCaption
Emily Mendenhall, general manager and owner of Lily’s Bistro, says one of the things that makes Lily’s unique is that they are not afraid to try new things. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED

Wine pairings selected by Mendenhall will be featured as well as cocktail specials by Katie Mae. Housemade desserts and everything needed for a date night out or in are up for grabs. It will be a big couple of weeks for Lily’s with Oyster Fest returning from Jan. 26-Feb. 6.

The restaurant remains closed on Mondays and Tuesdays as a response to complications from COVID. Walk-ins are welcome, and reservations available at www.exploretock.com/lilys.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

In Other News
1
Your guide to Thanksgiving feasts throughout the Miami Valley
2
Igloos in downtown Dayton? They’re back!
3
3 new restaurants opened in August and 6 more are coming soon –...
4
National S’mores Day: New Krispy Kreme doughnuts will melt your heart
5
July ushers in 4 new Dayton-area restaurants with 3 more coming soon —...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top