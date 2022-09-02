Patio of the Week: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has a lot to love

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com will spotlight restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis.
The number 11 has always been an important part of Jimmie’s Ladder 11 story and identity.
The most obvious and prime reason being 11 is in the restaurant’s name.
It opened on 11/11/11 and now, 11 years later, it will be celebrating its 11-year anniversary in just a few months.
When Nov. 11 comes around it will be too cold to celebrate this special anniversary outdoors, and with one of the best patios in town, we say it’s time to start the celebrations early.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Here are 11 reasons to visit Jimmie’s Ladder 11 including enjoying its patio while the weather is right.
1. It’s a handsome, historic structure. Jimmie’s Ladder 11 was named in honor of the former fire station it is housed in and the firefighters serving Dayton. The building was home to Engine House #11 which was completed in 1892 and served as one of the last horse drawn companies in Dayton.
2. It’s big and has plenty of spots to find seating indoors. The two-story structure featuring 6,000 square feet of space seats around 85 people inside.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
3. It’s big and has plenty of spots to find seating outside. The patio seats around 60 comfortably.
4. The patio is covered. Make sure you are under the covering and a little bad weather won’t ruin your meal.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
5. The flowers are beautiful. Jimmie and Sue Brandell, who have operated the restaurant and bar from the beginning, go to a great deal of trouble and expense to make sure the patio is beautifully appointed and inviting.
6. Owner Jimmie Brandell. Let’s just say he’s a legend in the Dayton restaurant industry. He started in the restaurant business at age 16 working his way up to Manager of the Upper Krust Restaurant under his mentor, Jack Rouda. Rouda was founder of Upper Krust Restaurants, well-known for their overstuffed deli sandwiches. In 2004 Brandell opened Jimmie’s Cornerstone Bar & Grille at 1001 Brown Street in Dayton. It was a spot known for great bar food and late night entertainment. He moved his business across the street creating Jimmie’s Ladder 11 on Nov. 11, 2011. Jack’s Special on the menu is a sandwich in honor of Rouda featuring oven roasted beef, tomato, coleslaw and Russian dressing on a toasted hoagie roll ($12)
7. It is family owned and operated. The next generation is now helping take the baton with Brandell’s sons now working in the kitchen and behind the bar.
8. They grow some of their own herbs and vegetables at Jimmie’s Greenhouse, a beautifully renovated turn of the century home located at 24 Park Drive right next door to the restaurant in Historic South Park. It’s actually a beautiful rental designed to accommodate special occasions, business meetings, and gatherings for up to 50 guests at special events. To check availability, reserve, or tour contact nicholas.brandell@gmail.com.
9. They have great drinks. From draft beer to wine to specialty seasonal cocktails it’s a great place to relax and grab a refreshment. Especially on that patio we mentioned.
10. The menu. Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has something for everyone. It’s menu features five full pages packed with fantastic options for every kind of eater out there. They aim to please and they do with a menu that is fun to explore.
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
11. The shareables. There are great appetizers perfect for sharing on a patio with friends. Start with the Creole Cheesecake ($14), a savory blend of Andouille sausage, smoked Gouda, cream cheese, onions and red peppers served with warm pita chips and go from there.
HOW TO GO
What: Jimmie’s Ladder 11
Where: 936 Brown St., Dayton
More info: www.jladder11.com or 937-424-1784
