TODAY: Restaurants roll out special dishes for Fat Tuesday

Mardi Gras dessert: A traditional King Cake.

Mardi Gras dessert: A traditional King Cake.

Restaurants & Dining
By Alexis Larsen, Contributing Writer
12 minutes ago

Several local restaurants inspired by New Orleans Mardi Gras are changing up their menus today to celebrate Fat Tuesday. If you’re in search of some Cajun cuisine and are looking to celebrate the start of Lent, look no further.

Jimmy’s Ladder 11

936 Brown St. Dayton

www.JLadder11.com

(937) 424-1784

What’s on the menu?: King Creole Cheesecake, $11, a savory blend of andouille sausage, smoked gouda, cream cheese, onions, red peppers and Cajun spices, served with pita chips.

New Orleans Style Gumbo made with chicken, andouille sausage and shrimp, $6.50 for a bowl, $4.25 for a cup.

Shrimp po’ boy and catfish po’boy ($13) and a Chesapeake oyster po’ boy ($14) or shrimp and grits ($16). For dessert they are offering a Bourbon glazed bread pudding ($6.50)

Jimmie's Ladder 11 in Dayton will celebrate 7 years with dinner and drink specials, special events and more. CONTRIBUTED

Jimmie's Ladder 11 in Dayton will celebrate 7 years with dinner and drink specials, special events and more. CONTRIBUTED

Jimmie's Ladder 11 in Dayton will celebrate 7 years with dinner and drink specials, special events and more. CONTRIBUTED

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

https://mudlicktaphouse.com

937-895-4066

What’s on the menu?: Hurricanes, Sazerac, Brandy milk punch, sloe gin fizz and other specialty cocktails. A Cajun crab dip appetizer or mini muffalettas are available for sharables to start things off.

Entrees include jambalaya, gumbo, catfish almondine, bourbon alfredo and a cheddar biscuit etouffee. Desserts include a bourbon praline cookie, beignets or a piece of the classic King Cake.

French settlers brought King Cake to North America in the 1700s.

French settlers brought King Cake to North America in the 1700s.

French settlers brought King Cake to North America in the 1700s.

Watermark and Backwater Voodoo

20 S. First St., Miamisburg and 103 S. Second St., Miamisburg

https://eatdrinkwatermark.com or www.backwatervoodoo

This is a party in three parts with live entertainment in the three spots. Admission to the party is $15 per person or for the very affordable price of $65 you can get into the party and enjoy a New Orleans Mardi Gras Buffet. The ticket gets you into three spots — Watermark, Backwater Voodoo and the large, new patio that joins them. Live entertainment will be featured in all three locations and grape-flavored Voodoo Daiquiris ($12, made famous by Jean Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop in the French Quarter) and authentic Hurricanes ($12) made with Appleton Estate Reserve rum will be available for purchase all night long. The menu for those going all in with the buffet includes jambalaya with rice, muffuletta, fried catfish, crispy fried shrimp, Boudin balls, dirty rice, country green beans, cole slaw, creole potato salad, mixed green salad and Coca-Cola cake.

A limited a la carte menu will be offered as well including gumbo ($6 for a cup), Spammies (2 for $7), Po Boy Sliders (2 for $7), Tiki Tots, ($8), King Cake ($5 a slice), fried oysters (6 for $12.95), fresh oysters (raw or grilled, $14.95 for a half-dozen or $29.95 for a dozen).

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg, owned by Maria and Eric Walusis, is a warm, cozy new restaurant and bar influenced by the couple's love for New Orleans, and the city's contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. They also own Watermark, which is next door to Backwater Voodoo, and the two restaurants share a patio dining area. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg, owned by Maria and Eric Walusis, is a warm, cozy new restaurant and bar influenced by the couple’s love for New Orleans, and the city’s contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. They also own Watermark, which is next door to Backwater Voodoo, and the two restaurants share a patio dining area. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Backwater Voodoo in Miamisburg, owned by Maria and Eric Walusis, is a warm, cozy new restaurant and bar influenced by the couple’s love for New Orleans, and the city’s contribution to Tiki cocktail history and rebirth. They also own Watermark, which is next door to Backwater Voodoo, and the two restaurants share a patio dining area. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Alexis Larsen
