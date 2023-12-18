Restaurants open on Christmas Day across Dayton area

Cooking a Christmas dinner is a staple of the holidays for many people. However, there are some who prefer to change things up.
If you’re interested in heading out to eat on Christmas Day, here are some restaurants that will be open across the Dayton area:
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Amar India
Hours: 12 to 8:30 p.m.
Where:
- 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville
- 7070 Miller Lane, Dayton
- 2750 North Fairfield Road Beavercreek
More information: www.amarindiadayton.com or call 937-439-9005
Blue Crab Juicy Seafood
Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.
Where: 8901 Kingsridge Dr. Dayton
More information: www.bluecrabjuicyseafood2.com or call 937-813-8081
BRAVO! Italian Kitchen
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 2770 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
More information: www.bravoitalian.com
Credit: Facebook Photo
Credit: Facebook Photo
Bright Moon Buffet
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: 2900 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
More information: Facebook or call 937-999-4108
Brio Italian Grill
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: 4459 Cedar Park Dr, Dayton
More information: www.brioitalian.com or call 937-429-7792
Curry and Grill
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 1501 Lyons Rd, Dayton
More information: www.currygrilldayton.com or call 937-999-4545
Est! Est!! Est!!!
Hours: Brunch menu from 12 to 3 p.m. Pizza only from 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: 45 W. Fourth St. Dayton
More information: estestestdayton.com
Fu Mon Lau
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 2008 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton
More information: www.fumonlau.com or call 937-293-2211
SKY Asian Cuisines
Hours: 12 to 10 p.m.
Where: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
More information: www.skyasiancuisine.com or call 937-949-9883
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Thai Table
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: 5841 Far Hills Ave, Dayton
More information: https://thaitablefarhills.com/ or call 937-739-5841
About the Author