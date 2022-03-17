TODAY: Skyline Chili goes green for St. Patrick’s Day

Green pasta is on the menu today at Skyline Chili as the Green Way tradition returns in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
For the 11th consecutive year, Skyline offers its classic 3-Ways, 4-Ways and 5-ways with shamrock green pasta.
You can find these traditional Ways at all participating Skyline locations. They are also available for dine-in and carryout.
For more information, visit skylinechili.com.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
In Other News
1
Hollywood Gaming offers specials and a show all weekend long
2
Here’s your perfect St. Patrick’s Day food stop between Dublin Pub and...
3
TODAY: Restaurants roll out special dishes for Fat Tuesday
4
WHO DEY: Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate...
5
Two new restaurants added to Restaurant Week
About the Author