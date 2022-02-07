WHO DEY: Restaurants, bars roll out Super Bowl specials to celebrate Bengals

In case you haven’t heard (and have been clearly hiding under a rock), the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
Thirty. Three. Years ...
It’s not shocking then that a large number of local bars and restaurants will be offering specials to cheer the cats from Cincinnati on. There are far too many specials and promotions out there. So, this list is in no way comprehensive.
This list is a look at some of the restaurants looking to put on some experiences and moments together that are out-of-the-box in order to sustain fans and have them roaring in excitement over this rare, exhilarating achievement.
The Bar and Bistro
32 Webster St., Dayton
(937) 224-3663
Before we share the fantastic food special that The Bar and Bistro will be offering, we must share that they will be hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party in the Warehouse at the Top of the Market that you won’t want to miss. They are partnering with Dayton Sportical as the host venue for the watch party. The ticketed event includes a tailgate buffet and beverage ticket and plenty of large screen TVs. Doors open at 5 p.m. Contact The Bar and Bistro to purchase tickets. The Bar and Bistro will be offering Burrow Bao Buns served with a 10-hour suvee pork belly, soy sauce, ginger, garlic, sugar, star anise and sesame seed oil stacked with cucumbers, cilantro, hoisin sauce, crushed peanuts and green onions. A winning combination for sure.
CBCB Grill
2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek
937-426-3287
Jamar’s Trio special will be offered from Feb. 8-13 featuring $13 for six wings, fries and a mini pitcher of beer.
Coco’s Bistro
228 Warren St., Dayton
937-228-COCO
From Feb. 8-12, Coco’s Bistro will be featuring an Eye of the Tiger cocktail special featuring Bombay Sapphire gin, Calvados, Domaine de Canton, apple ginger syrup, lemon and a sparkling float created by Coco’s Beverage Director Callie Young.
Condado Tacos at The Greene
4482 Glengarry Drive. Beavercreek
937-705-6528
Will be hosting a Super Bowl Watch party beginning at 6 p.m. with food and drink specials TBD.
The Florentine
21 West Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
From Feb. 9-13, The Florentine will be offering “The Kicker” featuring your choice of chocolate craft beer and a shot of screwball. They also have a Super Bowl Party Private Room, but reservations and required and space is limited.
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano
824 East Fifth St., Dayton
937-224-0204
Franco’s will be featuring the Super Bowl sampler from Feb. 7-12 featuring a bucket of Peroni beer and a choice of appetizer for $20.
JD Legends
65 Millard Lane, Franklin
937-746-4950
JD Legends with be hosting a pre-party featuring live music and free bowling before the game. If the Bengals win, they are offering free bowling for a year for those in attendance. They will be offering $20 buckets of 16 oz. beer and half price appetizers during the game.
Mr. Boro’s Tavern
495 North Main St., Springboro
937-806-3105
Mr. Boro’s is having a 100-inch projection screen TV installed this week JUST for the big game in addition to all their other TVs. They will be offering Bengal Bombs and Jello Shots to drink while cheering on the team.
Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 East 5th Street Dayton
937-209-3999
From Feb. 7-12, Salar will be offering Mixon with Mango, a cinnamon infused Flor de Cana Dark Rum, Disaronno, mango, lime and house vanilla syrup or a Joe Beerow Sour made with Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon, apricot, lemon, Trotwood Lager, cinnamon and clove syrup.
Sweeney’s Seafood and Bar
28 West Franklin St., Centerville
937-291-3474
One spot on the list is going sweet with a WHO-DEY cake for dessert. From Feb. 9-13, Sweeney’s Seafood and Bar will be offering a chocolate cake topped with more chocolate, orange marshmallow cream frosting and drizzled with even more chocolate.
