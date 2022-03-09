10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $18-$20.

More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com

Stephen Christopher Anthony as 'Evan Hansen' and the North American touring company of "Dear Evan Hansen''. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY

‘Dear Evan Hansen”

When: Through March 13; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton.

Details: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson’s 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a contemporary, social media-centric tale of a high schooler coping with self-esteem and deceit. Stephen Christopher Anthony outstandingly navigates the messy, complicated titular role. As Heidi, Evan’s mother, Jessica E. Sherman fills her fabulous rendition of “So Big/So Small” with heartbreaking poignancy.

Cost: $49-$169.

More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org

The Oak Ridge Boys, which was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, brings its Front Porch Singin' Tour 2022 to the Masonic Center in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Oak Ridge Boys

When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: The Oak Ridge Boys are one of the most enduring musical acts in history. The beloved vocal group, which has roots stretching back to the 1940s and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, brings its “Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022″ to town.

Cost: $27.95-$89.95

More info: daytonmasonic.live

National Geographic Live presents award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann in "From Summit to Sea" at Victoria Theatre in Dayton on Sunday and Monday, March 13 and 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

‘National Geographic Live: Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea’

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13 and 7 p.m. Monday, March 14

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The award-winning filmmaker and photographer will share tales of his misadventures and detours on his journey from rock climber to passionate voice for the oceans of the world.

Cost: $29-$45

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Grammy-winning cowboy quartet, which has released more than 40 albums since forming in 1977, performs at Sorg Opera House in Middletown on Saturday, March 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Riders in the Sky

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: Celebrating 45 years as a band in November, the Grammy-winning cowboy quartet has released more than 40 albums, including tie-ins with the Pixar franchise, “Toy Story.”

Cost: Reserved seating $35 in advance, $40 day of show. Premium seating is $40 in advance

More info: sorgoperahouse.org

The PBR, Professional Bull Riders, brings the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to the Nutter Center in Fairborn on March 12. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Professional Bull Riders

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Details: The PBR, Professional Bull Riders, is a sport dominated by Brazilians like Joao Ricardo Vieira and Dener Barbosa and Americans like Kyler Oliver and Daylon Swearingen. These are among the current leaders in the touring competition, which brings the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour back to the area.

Cost: $18-$103

More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com

Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute in concert in the Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School on Monday, March 14. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14

Where: Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Details: It’s time for a musical flashback to the ‘60s and songs about surfing, cars, girls and life when Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute in concert.

Cost: $35 adults, $5 students

More info: mvcconcert.org

De'Lish Café, Thai1on and Aloha Tacos are among the local food purveyors participating in the first installment of the twice-monthly Food Truck Rally at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Friday, March 11. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Food Truck Rally

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 11

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth S, Dayton

Details: This is the first installment of the twice-monthly Food Truck Rally, which runs through October. Food purveyors include De’Lish Café, Thai1on, Aloha Tacos, Buckeye Burgers, the Pizza Bandit, Pitabilities, 1776 Grill, Macarons Galore and The Cheesecakery. This event, sponsored by WYSO, DayMet Credit Union and Dayton Real Estate Crush, is held each month on the second Friday and fourth Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com

The historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Miamisburg. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

‘Regional Cinema’

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12

Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg

Details: Centered on artists from Dayton and Cincinnati, this event is a celebration of diversity and creativity, particularly what it means to be a filmmaker in Ohio. In addition to screening two 2022 short films by Vernard S. Fields (“Super Just Super,” and “Misread”), the event will feature the Ohio premiere of J.W. Cox’s 2021 short film “Chocolate Milk” and the official premiere of Johnny Catalano’s 2022 dark Midwestern comedy “Funeral for Furmanski,” molded in the vein of legendary directors Robert Altman, John Cassavetes and Werner Herzog.

Cost: $10

More info: https://www.facebook.com/regionalcinema

Brett Hill (pictured) of Brother Hill and Hill Spirits has organized a local benefit concert to provide relief for the children and vulnerable citizens of the embattled country. Hill will be joined Benya Stewart, Harold Hensley and John Gasset at Blind Bob's in Dayton on Sunday, March 13. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Concert for Ukraine

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St, Dayton

Details: Brett Hill of Brother Hill and Hill Spirits has a local benefit concert to provide relief for the children and vulnerable citizens of the embattled country. There will be a raffle and silent auction. Donations go to Razom for Ukraine and Father’s Care, Inc. Brother Hill and Hill Spirits will perform alongside Benya Stewart, Harold Hensley and John Gasset. The evening ends with a Super Friends DJ set.

Cost: $10

More info: www.blindbobs.com, razomforukraine.org/donate/

