10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

There are plenty of St. Patrick’s Day events looming on the horizon, but there are other notable entertainment options, including the local premiere of Tracy Letts’ Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “August: Osage County” and a concert from Grammy-winning vocal group the Oak Ridge Boys. Here’s a quick look at upcoming local events.
‘August: Osage County’
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton
Details: Jamison Meyer directs an impactful production of Tracy Letts’ epic, riveting and superb account of a dysfunctional Oklahoma family gathering during a time of bereavement. Becky Howard is dynamically domineering as pill-popping matriarch Violet Weston, whose “truth-telling” leads to destruction. The excellence within the commendable ensemble cast extends to Mandy Shannon in her Playhouse debut as Violet’s infuriated daughter Barbara Fordham, Dawn Roth Smith offering softly cruel brutality as Violet’s opinionated sister Mattie Fae Aiken, Christine E. Chait and Rusty Westendorf as lovebirds Karen Weston and Steve Heidebrecht, Nathan Evans as a wonderfully insecure Little Charles Aiken, and Mike Taint’s reflective ease as mysterious patriarch Beverly Weston.
Cost: $18-$20.
More info: 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com
‘Dear Evan Hansen”
When: Through March 13; 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton.
Details: Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Steven Levenson’s 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical is a contemporary, social media-centric tale of a high schooler coping with self-esteem and deceit. Stephen Christopher Anthony outstandingly navigates the messy, complicated titular role. As Heidi, Evan’s mother, Jessica E. Sherman fills her fabulous rendition of “So Big/So Small” with heartbreaking poignancy.
Cost: $49-$169.
More info: 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
The Oak Ridge Boys
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: The Oak Ridge Boys are one of the most enduring musical acts in history. The beloved vocal group, which has roots stretching back to the 1940s and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, brings its “Front Porch Singin’ Tour 2022″ to town.
Cost: $27.95-$89.95
More info: daytonmasonic.live
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
‘National Geographic Live: Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea’
When: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13 and 7 p.m. Monday, March 14
Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton
Details: The award-winning filmmaker and photographer will share tales of his misadventures and detours on his journey from rock climber to passionate voice for the oceans of the world.
Cost: $29-$45
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Riders in the Sky
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown
Details: Celebrating 45 years as a band in November, the Grammy-winning cowboy quartet has released more than 40 albums, including tie-ins with the Pixar franchise, “Toy Story.”
Cost: Reserved seating $35 in advance, $40 day of show. Premium seating is $40 in advance
More info: sorgoperahouse.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Professional Bull Riders
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn
Details: The PBR, Professional Bull Riders, is a sport dominated by Brazilians like Joao Ricardo Vieira and Dener Barbosa and Americans like Kyler Oliver and Daylon Swearingen. These are among the current leaders in the touring competition, which brings the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour back to the area.
Cost: $18-$103
More info: 937-775-4789 or www.nuttercenter.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14
Where: Centerville Performing Arts Center at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Details: It’s time for a musical flashback to the ‘60s and songs about surfing, cars, girls and life when Miami Valley Community Concert Association presents Sail On: Beach Boys Tribute in concert.
Cost: $35 adults, $5 students
More info: mvcconcert.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Food Truck Rally
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 11
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth S, Dayton
Details: This is the first installment of the twice-monthly Food Truck Rally, which runs through October. Food purveyors include De’Lish Café, Thai1on, Aloha Tacos, Buckeye Burgers, the Pizza Bandit, Pitabilities, 1776 Grill, Macarons Galore and The Cheesecakery. This event, sponsored by WYSO, DayMet Credit Union and Dayton Real Estate Crush, is held each month on the second Friday and fourth Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
More info: yellowcabfoodtrucks.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
‘Regional Cinema’
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12
Where: Plaza Theatre, 33 S. Main St., Miamisburg
Details: Centered on artists from Dayton and Cincinnati, this event is a celebration of diversity and creativity, particularly what it means to be a filmmaker in Ohio. In addition to screening two 2022 short films by Vernard S. Fields (“Super Just Super,” and “Misread”), the event will feature the Ohio premiere of J.W. Cox’s 2021 short film “Chocolate Milk” and the official premiere of Johnny Catalano’s 2022 dark Midwestern comedy “Funeral for Furmanski,” molded in the vein of legendary directors Robert Altman, John Cassavetes and Werner Herzog.
Cost: $10
More info: https://www.facebook.com/regionalcinema
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Concert for Ukraine
When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 13
Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St, Dayton
Details: Brett Hill of Brother Hill and Hill Spirits has a local benefit concert to provide relief for the children and vulnerable citizens of the embattled country. There will be a raffle and silent auction. Donations go to Razom for Ukraine and Father’s Care, Inc. Brother Hill and Hill Spirits will perform alongside Benya Stewart, Harold Hensley and John Gasset. The evening ends with a Super Friends DJ set.
Cost: $10
More info: www.blindbobs.com, razomforukraine.org/donate/
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
Russell Florence Jr. also contributed to this report.
