10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Individual tickets are $90 for non-members and $75 for members. Sponsorship and group ticket packages are available for $250-$5,000.

More info: https://codayton.org/events/auction/.

2. ‘Barbecue’

When: Through April 30; 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Cincinnati native Robert O’Hara’s jaw-dropping, mind-blowing and purposefully outlandish comedy is a refreshing reminder that vulgar loudmouths coping with various addictions deserve their humanity to be examined just as much as anyone else. Director Eboni Bell Darcy’s rip-roaring cast sizzles in the play’s hilarious, no holds barred, pearl-clutching, taking-Dayton-theater-to-new-levels-of-Black-truth-telling regional premiere courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company. Portraying two parallel families – one white, one Black – the actors seamlessly navigate O’Hara’s bold, non-linear exploration of identity, race, pop culture (think Whitney Houston as the inspiration for the uppity multihyphenate in Act 2) and family dysfunction with a provocative sting that is much more than the “white trash” and ghetto stereotypes that might feel offensive to some and brave to others. The rollicking plot centers on a desperate, goofy intervention at a picnic shelter (excellently designed with naturalistic appeal by Tamara L. Honesty) but the zaniness serves as a defiant example of how far a family will go to save their own, a mission superbly interpreted with earthy attitude, exasperation and grit by Burgess Byrd and Darlene Spencer as eldest sibling Lillie Anne. The humorous, believably bonded talents of Josh Aaron McCabe and Rico Romalus Parker as James T, Lisa Stephen Friday and Marva Williams-Parker as Adlean, A.J. Baldwin and Mierka Girten as Marie, and Erin Eva Butcher and Oluchi Nwokocha as Barbara keep spirits high as well. In addition to the importance of representation in contemporary theater, this play effectively illuminates the universality of embracing differences and provides a finale ingeniously satirizing the ethnic identicalness of the Academy Awards (just ask Angela Bassett). Ultimately it is clear the Human Race, nearing the conclusion of Season 37, is in its redefining era. After all, once you’ve mustered the courage to successfully produce “Barbecue” there’s no turning back. I say full steam ahead.

Cost: $10-$53

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. America’s Packard Museum Spring Fling

When: Friday, April 28 from 6:30-10 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: America’s Packard Museum, 420 S. Ludlow St., Dayton

Details: Friday’s welcome reception begins with an unveiling and book signing event. Saturday’s race car collection tour and pro-tips sessions are sponsored by Max Merritt Auto Parts, with a display for purchase or pick up. Saturday’s gala banquet spotlights Price Cobb, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans for Jaguar in 1990. The Kim Kelly Orchestra includes vocalist Dominic Inferrera with the Sounds of Sinatra.

Cost: $20-$1,250

More info: www.americaspackardmuseum.org

4. DPO Principal String Quartet

When: Saturday, April 29 at 3 p.m.

Where: Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium at Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents DPO Principal String Quartet with acting concertmaster Aurelian Oprea, principal violinist Kirstin Greenlaw, principal viola Sheridan Currie and principal cello John Kurokawa. The program includes Sergei Prokofiev’s “String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92″ and “Langsamer Satz (1905) for String Quartet” by Anton Webern. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Party in the Plaza

When: Friday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: Water Street District hosts its first Dayton Dragons tailgate of the season. This family-friendly event will feature live music performances, cornhole, yard pong, an inflatable, the Dayton Dragons Green team, free goodies and more.

Cost: Free

More: www.waterstreetdayton.com

6. WYSO benefit

When: Friday, April 28 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Sonic Springs is a benefit for WYSO-FM (91.3) featuring a headlining set for hard-touring Cincinnati-based duo Lung. Local acts Speaking Suns, Heather Redman & the Reputation and DJ Fatty Lumpkin are also on the bill. The second annual concert was organized by Eric Mahoney, the director of the Brainiac documentary, “Transmissions After Zero.” (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

7. Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby Tournament

When: Saturday, April 29 from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, April 30 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Gem City Roller Derby is hosting a weekend of competition with its Miami Valley OPE!n Roller Derby Tournament. Nine teams from across the North America East region will face off for two full days of high-impact play.

Cost: $10-$20

More info: www.gemcityrollerderby.com

8. Johnny Rawls

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: Johnny Rawls was only 15 when he started working with blues legends like ZZ Hill and Little Johnny Taylor. For than five decades later, the award-winning soul blues artist is still going strong. Rawls performs at Hidden Gem with local group the Blues Breakdown, the recent winner of the Cincinnati Blues Challenge. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $20 in advance, $25 day of show

More info: hiddengemdayton.com

9. ‘Hamlet’

When: Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m.

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the title role in Shakespeare’s classic tragedy concerning family, legacy and war in a presentation by London’s National Theatre that has been seen by over 900,000 people worldwide.

Cost: $12.50

More info: 937-222-7469 or neonmovies.com

10. Silent Disco

When: Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: The popular monthly event celebrates two years at Yellow Cab Tavern with DJs John Chapel, Kim L and Sexbox spinning music throughout the night. Attendees wear wireless headphones and can switch between the three DJs’ designated stations. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 in advance; $15 day of show

More info: www.daytonsilentdisco.com