10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Fun festivals, a powerful drama, diverse concerts and lots of popcorn can be found around Dayton this weekend.

1. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

When: Sept. 9-10; Saturday from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Intersection of Dayton-Xenia and North Fairfield roads, Beavercreek

Details: This annual event returns with food, live entertainment, 5K popcorn run, crafts and abundant popcorn specialties.

Cost: Free

More info: www.beavercreekpopcornfestival.com

2. ‘Radio Golf’

When: Through Sept. 10; Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Robert-Wayne Waldron directs the excellent Dayton premiere of Tony and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s final, relevant and rarely staged play illuminating the Black experience in 20th century America. Set in Pittsburgh’s Hill District circa 1997, this ripped-from-the-headlines dramedy addresses powerful themes of community, friendship, gentrification, greed, family, legacy, politics and race.

Cost: $14-$21

More info: www.daytontheatreguild.org

3. Dayton Funk All-Stars

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2023 Eichelberger Concert Series presents local group Dayton Funk All-Stars in an evening of original R&B and funk songs immersed in the Dayton sound popularized by the Ohio Players, Zapp and other acts. In addition, Levitt Pavilion welcomes Village Lights, the contemporary Christian group based out of Nashville and Arizona, on Friday, Sept. 8. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

4. Party at the Plaza

When: Friday, Sept. 8 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 North Patterson Blvd, Dayton

Details: Water Street District will host their final 2023 Party at the Plaza at Day Air Ballpark in advance of the Dayton Dragons game against the Fort Wayne Tincaps. This community event will include Water Street Community members Lock 27, Square One Salon and Winan’s Chocolates + Coffees. There will also be music, an inflatable for kids, oversized lawn games, cornhole and more. The party will be joined by Heater, Gem and the Green Team.

Cost: Free

More info: www.milb.com/dayton

5. Car, Truck & Bike Show

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Road, Dayton

Details: The Irish Club’s 14th annual Car, Truck & Bike Show offers food, drinks and music. Trophies will also be awarded.

Cost: $15 registration fee, which includes dash plaque.

More info: 937-890-0456

6. Oak Ridge Boys

When: Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown

Details: This year marks 50 years since Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Richard Sterban and William Lee Golden began performing together as the Oak Ridge Boys. The award-winning vocal group behind dozens of country hits and particularly the pop hit “Elvira” returns to the area. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $70 reserved seating in advance, $85 premium seating, $100 super premium seating

More info: 513-428-5529 or www.sorgoperahouse.org

7. Springboro Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 8-9; Friday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Where: Springboro United Church of Christ, 5 W. Mill St., Springboro

Details: This two-day festival is a celebration of authentic German food, including bratwursts and schnitzels.

Cost: $3 for adults. Free for children 12 and under.

More info: 937-748-1969 or www.oktoberfestspringboro.org

8. Italian Fall Festa

When: Sept. 8-10; Friday from 6-11 p.m., Saturday from noon-11 p.m. and Sunday from 12-8 p.m.

Where: Bella Villa Hall, 2625 County Line Road, Dayton

Details: In addition to great Italian food, this event will include music, sports and the Meatball Madness 5K.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-258-3600 or https://johnpirelliosdia.org/fall-festa

9. COCOA Music

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m.

Where: St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 830 Bowen, Dayton

Details: COCOA Music presents a concert featuring works from Dayton composers Christian R. Berg, Dr. Gwen Brubaker, Moria Levant, Amanda Roberts and Madelaine Smith. The pieces will be performed by chamber musicians Gretchen Germann (flute), Brent Eresman (clarinet), Amanda Roberts (piano) and Leslie Straton (harp) in ensembles of two to four players. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: levantmusicstudio.com/cocoa-music

10. Community Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd., Dayton

Details: The festivities will include over 30 games, hundreds of prizes, live music, food, a scavenger hunt, petting zoo, pony rides, hayride, balloon clown, magician and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.zionelc.org