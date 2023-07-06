10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

A chicken wing festival, family fun at a popular farm and diverse music offerings are among notable events to keep on your radar.

1. Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

When: Saturday, July 8 from 3-10 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: Sample chicken wings while listening to live music.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-296-3302 or www.fraze.com

2. 3 Doors Down

When: Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: The members of 3 Doors Down came out of Escatawpa, Miss. in the mid-1990s and became a household name with multi-platinum albums like its debut, “The Better Life” (2000), and the follow-up “Away From the Sun” (2002). “Us and the Night,” the sixth studio album from 3 Doors Down, was released in 2016. The Grammy-nominated group, now based in Nashville, is currently on its Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour with special guests Candlebox. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $43.50-$91.50

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

3. Ohio Mini-CANvention

When: July 7-8; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road, Xenia

Details: This event is for buying and selling beer signs, cans, bottles, caps, labels or anything else beer-related.

Cost: $15-$30

More info: www.miamivalleybcca.com

4. LDNL

When: Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: It will be a night of live dance pop, hip-hop and R&B when Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley’s presents LDNL’s return to the Fraze. The Columbus-based band has worked as the backing band for Run DMC, Ludacris, Naughty By Nature and Bone Thugs N’ Harmony and brings that level of excitement and professionalism without pre-recorded backing tracks. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $5 in advance, $10 day of show

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

5. Independence Day Family Value Week

When: Through July 9 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily

Where: Young’s Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs

Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and the animals.

Cost: $18 for wristbands for ages 12 and over. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under

More info: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.

6. The Vindys

When: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Since forming in Youngstown, Ohio in 2014 the Vindys has been mixing hints of jazz and soul in with its pop-rock music. The group has released a pair of studio albums, an EP and a live album. The music video for the Vindys’ song, “Bugs,” was featured alongside videos by the Black Keys, Lizzo and six other acts at the Triebeca Film Festival in New York. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

7. The Hearts of Fire Band

When: Saturday, July 8 from 7-11 p.m.

Where: The American Czechoslovakian Club, 922, Valley St., Dayton

Details: The Hearts of Fire Band will perform ballroom selections. Beer, wine, soft drinks and food will be available.

Cost: $10 for members. $11 for non-members.

More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

8. Montgomery County Fair

When: July 9-15; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: Experience a demolition derby, 4H, junior fair, livestock, petting zoo, dog show, circus, flower show, games, rides, fair food, harness racing, rodeo and entertainment and more.

Cost: $10

More info: www.montcofair.com

9. First Friday

When: Friday, July 7 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Celebrate downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop featuring a variety of shopping, dining and drink specials and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.downtowndayton.org.

10. Dayton Black Pride Festival

When: Saturday, July 8 from 12-4 p.m.

Where: McIntosh Park, Edwin C. Moses and W. Riverview Ave., Dayton

Details: The 3rd annual Dayton Black Pride Festival celebrates Black and Brown members of the LGBTQ+ community. A variety of food vendors will be on site as well.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonblackpride.org.