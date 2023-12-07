10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

When: Dec. 8-17; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 9, 15 and 16; and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. A sensory-friendly performance is at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Featuring Tchaikovsky’s gorgeous, vibrant score performed live by the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” weaves a charming tale of adventure, beauty, family and fun. When Clara and her mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer travel to the whimsical Land of Sweets, they are met by mischievous rats, brave soldiers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and a dashing Cavalier, among others. Also, this version will retire after the 2023 performances.

Cost: $15.50-$88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org

2. LeAnn Rimes

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: LeAnn Rimes wrapped the latest leg of her “The Story … So Far Tour” on Nov. 18 but she’s heading back out on the road for the Christmas season. The country singer, currently out on her “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” was only 14 when she won the Grammy Award for “Best New Artist.” Her trophy case also includes one more Grammy, 12 Billboard Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $36 to $95

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

3. “Hip Hop Nutcracker”

When: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber (”& Juliet, “KPOP”) directs and choreographs.

Cost: $35-$85

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. “Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical”

When: Through Dec. 30; Thursday and Friday matinees and evenings, Sunday brunches and evenings, Saturday evenings.

Where: La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro

Details: Director/choreographer Chris Beiser helms a feel-good, nostalgic presentation of this heartfelt holiday story of family and faith in 1940s New York City. Jonathan Fluck charms with gleeful goodwill as Kris Kringle, who absolutely believes he’s Santa Claus in spite of numerous naysayers. Keenan Patrick Buckley also shines as devoted neighbor Fred and reliably comical David Thomas delights as the intensely irritable, frustrated Dr. Sawyer.

Cost: $70-$79 adults; $39 kids 11 and under.

More info: 937-746-4554 or www.lacomedia.com

5. The Koffin Kats

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Since forming in Detroit in 2003, the Koffin Kats has been delivering a supercharged blend of psychobilly and punk rock laced with darks themes and heavy doses of B-movie imagery. The group’s latest release is the six-song EP, “Ya Can’t Take It With You,” from 2021. Viceroy Kings, D.O.S. and the Sipes are also on the bill. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $15

More info: 937-938-6405 or https://blindbobs.com

6. Christkindlmarkt

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 and 12-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: This German Christmas Market will be feature quality vendors offering handcrafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts. The annual Liederkranz Christmas Raffle will also feature many wonderful items.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytongermanclub.org

7. Chanukah Brunch

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Jewish Community Center, 525 Versailles Dr., Dayton

Details: This brunch will feature Chanukah songs, trivia and entertainment with Rich Begel. Lunch includes fresh salad with dressing, tuna salad, egg salad, potato latkes, sour cream and applesauce, bagels, cream cheese, fresh fruit salad, donuts, coffee and tea.

Cost: $20

More info: 937-853-0372 or www.jewishdayton.org

8. Rob Funkhouser

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: The Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St., Yellow Springs

Details: “The Outside Presents” welcomes Indianapolis based musician, composer, instrument builder and improviser Rob Funkhouser. Alex York, a sound manipulator and owner of Torn Ligh Records from Cincinnati, opens the show. This is the first offering in the new free quarterly concert series curated by Evan Miller, host of “The Outside,” the weekly experimental music program that airs Sunday evenings from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: antiochcollege.edu/calendar

9. Cookie Walk and Santa’s Tot Shop

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: We Care Arts Berkeley Center, 3035 Wilmington Pike, Dayton

Details: This 12th annual event will overflow with cookies and candies made by volunteers. Also, kids ages 4-11 can get a ticket to Santa’s Tot Shop where they can pick out a secret present for their parents or guardians and get it wrapped for them. Cookies will be sold by the pound at $10.

Cost: Free.

More info: www.wecarearts.org

10. Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd., Dayton

Details: This ninth annual event features over 100 art and craft vendors offering items including folk art, vintage, antiques, collectibles, clothing boutiques and gourmet gift food.

Cost: $5. Free for children under 12.

More info: www.montcofair.com.