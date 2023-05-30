10 shows to see on Dayton stages in June

June 2-18, Dayton Theatre Guild

The Dayton Theatre Guild closes its season with Christopher Shinn’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama concerning a woman longing to escape her loveless, ordinary existence. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays (with the exception of June 3 at 8 p.m.) and Sundays at 3 p.m. at the Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton. $14-$21. 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase

June 6, Dayton Live

Participating high school theaters across the Dayton region will gather to be recognized for their excellent contributions to the 2022-2023 season. Performances will include Franklin High School’s “The SpongeBob Musical,” Centerville High School’s “Curtains,” Springboro High School’s “Mamma Mia!” and Kettering Fairmont High School’s “Legally Blonde.” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $15. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Indigo”

June 7-25, Human Race Theatre Company

Composer-lyricist Scott Evan Davis and librettist Kait Kerrigan’s new musical “Indigo,” a story of family, identity and illness, will receive its world premiere courtesy of the Human Race Theatre Company. The cast features Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sally Mayes (”She Loves Me”) and Race newcomer Madison Kopec. Performances are Tuesdays-Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St., Dayton. $20-$43. 937-228-3630 or humanracetheatre.org.

The Music of Paul Simon

June 10, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Paul Simon’s legacy will be saluted in this Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra concert featuring numerous hits from his iconic Simon and Garfunkel partnership to solo albums such as “Graceland” and “Rhythm of the Saints.” Selections include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” and “The Sound of Silence.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. $26-$90. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

“Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations”

June 13-18, Dayton Live

The local premiere of this Tony Award-winning musical chronicles the highs and lows of one of the greatest singing groups in the history of American music. Songs include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and “Ball of Confusion.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Dayton. $26-$109. 937-228-3630 or daytonlive.org.

Credit: JUSTIN WALTON Credit: JUSTIN WALTON

“Escape to Margaritaville”

Through June 18, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Director/choreographer Chris Beiser breezily helms a feel-good presentation of this musical comedy about relationships, romance and tourism. Over 20 songs by Jimmy Buffett are featured including “Fins,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Margaritaville.” The delightfully charismatic Jesse Plourde leads an energetic cast as Tully, a laidback singer who falls in love with career-consumed Rachel (believably driven Claire McPartland). Performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings with matinees on Fridays and Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. $39-$79. 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com.

“Evil Dead The Musical”

June 16-25, Dayton Playhouse

Anticipate a bloody good time as the Dayton Playhouse offers its season extra presentation of “Evil Dead The Musical,” a kooky take on the 1980s horror franchise of the same name. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton. $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or daytonplayhouse.com.

“Twelfth Night”

June 16-25, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Kwame Kwei-Armah & Shaina Taub’s musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic tale of love, mistaken identity and self-discovery will be presented at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek. $13-$16. 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org.

“Making Moves: The CoLab”

June 30-July 1, Dayton Dance Initiative

Dayton Dance Initiative welcomes eight artistic collaborators who will join forces with its choreographers to create brand new multi-disciplinary works. The partnerships: Tobi Ewing and KC Lyphout, Jason Harrison and Quentin Sledge, Mariah J and Countess Winfrey, Austin Jaquith and Isaac Jones, Hannah Kasper Levinson and Jennifer Sydor, Brennan Paulin and Claire Mitchell, Erica Paulson and Elizabeth Ramsey, and Ron Rollins and Stevie Lamblin. PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton. Tickets go on sale June 8. Additional performance information is forthcoming. daytondanceinitiative.com.