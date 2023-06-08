12 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: Free

More info: 937-496-0050 or www.tidayton.org

2. St. Helen Spring Festival

When: June 9-11; 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday, 1-9 p.m. Sunday

Where: 605 Granville Place, Dayton

Details: The annual festival will have rides, food, flea market, book fair, kids games and a beer garden.

Cost: Free

More info: www.sthelenfestival.org

3. ‘Hedda Gabler’

When: Through June 18; Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. Dayton

Details: David Shough directs an excellent, beautifully conceived production of Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama adapted by Christopher Shinn. An outstanding Kelli Locker brings laser focus and deliciously treacherous intent to her portrayal of the titular bored housewife whose manipulative instincts ultimately spin out of control. The authoritatively sly Zach Katris embodies Judge Brack with an imposing twinkle in his eye, and there’s equally strong supporting performances from emotional duo Jared Mola (Ejlert Lovborg) and Kayla Graham (Thea Elvsted). Matt Meier as Hedda’s hopelessly nebbish husband Jorgen Tesman, Melissa Ertsgaard as Jorgen’s doting aunt Juliane, and Stacy Brewer as dutiful maid Berte complete the cohesive cast. In addition to scenic designer Red Newman’s striking era-fluid dreamscape aesthetic, Shough’s lighting, sound and costume design elevate the sophisticated elegance of this Guild achievement.

Cost: $21 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $14 for students

More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org

4. I Love the ‘90s Tour

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Details: I Love the ‘90s is a package tour featuring an eclectic mix of rap, rock and R&B from the decade that gave us. This bill features Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $45 lawn & terrace, $75.50 plaza and orchestra in advance. Ticket prices increase $5 day of show.

More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

5. St. Christopher Parish Summer Festival

When: June 9-11; 6-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m., Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: 435 E. National Road, Vandalia

Details: Enjoy festival food, bingo, gambling, rides, live music, games, raffles and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.festival.stchristopheronline.com.

6. Cachitas Now!

When: Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Cachitas Now! is an identity-inclusive LGBTQIA+ band from Argentina appearing in the United States for the first time this summer. The transfeminist group mixes its countries folklore with a cumbia groove and politically charged agenda. Dayton Metro Library co-presents Cachitas Now! In a World Music Series concert. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

7. World Refugee Day Celebration

When: Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Dayton Metro Library, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: World Refugee Day is an annual celebration that honors the courage, strength, and determination of women, men, and children who are forced to flee their homes under threat of persecution, conflict, and violence. Come to enjoy storytelling from refugee community members, presentations, performances, music and food.

Cost: Free

More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org

8. For Dayton By Dayton

When: Saturday, June 10 from 4-9 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: For Dayton By Dayton celebrates community spirit with an annual concert featuring local artists from all genres.

Cost: Free

More info: www.4dbdayton.com

9. Local showcase

When: Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Ten High Productions presents a night of original hard rock music from four area acts. The bill features Dreadful Rumor, which released the two-song single, “Miss Mistreater” and “Mr. Theater,” on May 5. Toxic Nobility has a new single, “Call To Rise,” released on May 18. Motel Faces is supporting its current single, “Another Shot Tonight, which released in early April. The Filthy Heathens are a newer Dayton group that started delivering hard-edged roots rock in late summer 2022. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

10. Versailles Poultry Days

When: June 9-11; 9:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: 459 S. Center St., Versailles

Details: Poultry Days is an annual community festival which began in 1952 to celebrate the area’s history as a leading poultry-producer. Activities include rides, crafts, gambling, parade, ultimate frisbee tournament, antique car show, and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.versaillespoultrydays.com

11. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: Expect over 250 vendors, 65 shops and eateries, music and more at this popular festival.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair

12. Little Miami River Festival

When: Saturday, June 10 from noon-4 p.m.

Where: Washington Mill Park, 3311 Washington Mill Rd, Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Little Miami River’s National Wild and Scenic designation. Festivities include a morning canoe race, an afternoon festival including entertainment and educational presentations, children’s activities, food trucks and over 20 community organizations providing information and resources.

Cost: Free

More info: www.lmwn.org