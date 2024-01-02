40 events to keep you busy in Dayton this January

1. Campfire Comedy

This entertaining event is moving indoors to Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 Cost: $15. More info: 937-224-5653 or www.wileycomedy.com.

2. Nimesh Patel

Patel will bring his “Fast & Loose” tour to the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. The comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who has risen the ranks to some of comedy’s biggest stages due to his unassailable joke writing, prolific output, and pioneering use of technology. In the past two years, Nimesh has self-released three stand-up specials and has charted a path from sold-out comedy clubs to major theaters. Cost: $39-$49. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

3. Joe Gatto

“Joe Gatto’s Night Of Comedy” will stop in Dayton at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Cost: $40.25-$100.25. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

4. Styrofoam recyling

A styrofoam recycling event will take place at Activity Center Park, 221 N. Main St., Centerville, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. Styrofoam must be clean. No food containers, stickers or tape will be collected. Cost: Free. More info: www.cwpd.recdesk.com.

5. 2024 Economic Forum

This event will be held at Wright State University, 3640 Col Glenn Hwy., Dayton, from 8-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. Join business leaders as they speak on the next year’s economy. The keynote speaker is Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. Cost: $49-$3,500. More info: 937-528-4400.

6. Photography boot camp

This boot camp will be held at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, 6733 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg, from 19 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. Bring a camera and learn how to use it and how to adjust settings for different shooting situations. Cost: $40. More info: www.metroparks.org.

7. Young’s Jersey birthday celebration

Young’s Jersey Dairy will celebrate its 155th birthday at the dairy, 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs, from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 14 and from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Enjoy specials on cheeses, food and Udders and Putters. Cost: Free. $1.55 for miniature golf. More info: 937-325-0629 or www.youngsdairy.com.

8. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration

This banquet will take place at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, from 7-10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Cost: $75 per person or $750 for a table of 10. More info: www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

9. Martin Luther King, Jr. March and Rally

This event will be held at Building 12 at Sinclair College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 15. Breakfast and a performance by the World House Choir will begin at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Cost: Free. More info: www.mlkdaytong.org.

10. Open Coworking Day

Meet with various entrepreneurs and business leaders in Dayton at The Hub, 31 S. Main St., Dayton, from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. All seasoned professionals or young entrepreneurs can attend this event as it provides an excellent chance to network with individuals who share the passion and can support people in reaching their entrepreneurial goals. Cost: Free. More info: www.thehubdayton.com

11. Leadership Dayton Class of 2025 Information Session

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce will present this event at Sinclair College, Building 12, Room 116, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, from 7:30 a.m.-9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19. Leadership Dayton is a premier leadership development program designed to identify, educate and motivate a network of community leaders and increase their capacity to serve the Dayton region. Cost: Free but pre-registration is required. More info: www.daytonchamber.org.

12. Clue

Moraine Parks and Recreation will present Clue at the Gerhardt Civic Center, 3050 Kreitzer Rd., from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Jan. 20. In this 1920s-themed program that is a twist on Clue, players will take on the roles of investigators trying to solve a fictitious murder. Registration is required. Cost: Free but registration is required. More info: 937-535-1060 or www.moraineoh.myrec.com.

13. Jamie Metzl

Futurist Jamie Metzl will stop at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. The rapid growth of new AI systems like ChatGPT have made most people realize significant change is on the horizon. Just like the industrial and computer revolutions, the AI revolution will transform most every aspect of our personal and professional lives. Metzl will explore the big-picture implications of this transformative moment in human history and what it means. Cost: $25-$45. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

14. Canva workshop

Moraine Parks and Recreation will hold an introduction to Canva workshop at the Gerhardt Civic Center, 3050 Kreitzer Rd., from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, Jan. 22. Learn the basics of Canva, an online graphic design platform. Create designs for social media, newsletters websites and more. Laptops will be provided for use during the workshop, but you can also bring yourr own laptops. Cost: Free, but registration is required. More info: 937-535-1060 or www.moraineoh.myrec.com.

15. Craft supply swap

A craft supply swap will be held at the Dayton Metro Library, Miami Township branch, 2718 Lyons Rd., Miamisburg, from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25. The craft supply swap is a chance to clean out craft stations of materials that are no longer needed. It is a chance to pick up materials that people may be able to use. Cost: Free but registration is required. More info: www.daytonmetrolibrary.org.

16. Dayton Wedding Show and Expo

The Dayton Wedding Show and Expo will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Beavercreek, 3520 Pentagon Park Blvd., from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27. Giveaways include wedding rings, honeymoons and over $10,000 in gift cards. Every couple receives a special wedding gift card. Cost: Free. More info: www.abridalaffair.net.

17. Wright Memorial Library spotlights Joe Desch

The Wright Memorial Library will present a session on Joe Desch, an engineer and inverter at National Cash Register, from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Desch’s contribution and leadership in developing a cryptanalytic machine, or “codebreaker,” played an integral part in U.S. military’s intelligence against Germany during World War II. Cost: Free. More info: www.wrightlibrary.org.

DANCE

18. “Shen Yun”

Shen Yun will be presented at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and Wednesday, Jan. 3. Discover the wonder of authentic Chinese culture with an awe-inspiring production of music and classical Chinese dance. Cost: $83.50-$168.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

19. 12th Night Ball

The Jane Austen Society of North America Dayton group will hold its annual 12th Night Ball at the Patterson Homestead, 1815 Brown St., Dayton, from 5:30-10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. The event includes dinner, Regency Era dancing (with instruction and dance callers), period card games and a silent auction. Cost: $65 for members. $75 for non-members. More info: Email eilannaesp@yahoo.com.

20. Jody Chafin and Bill Emrick

This duo from the B-Caged Band will perform at the Tuesday Tea Dance at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks and an appetizer buffet will be provided. Cost: $10 for members. $11 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

FILM

21. “The Princess Bride”

This movie party will be shown at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. Enjoy the movie, themed food, drinks and attire. Cost: $35. More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

22. “BlackSkin”

Recovery Media Inc. will present the film “BlackSkin” at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21. The film focuses on police violence in Minneapolis against Black men. Recovery Media is partnering with Felons With a Future to bring film and TV media to formerly incarcerated persons in Dayton and across the country. Cost: $15. More info: 937-222-7469 or www.neonmovies.com.

23. “The Goonies”

Dayton Dinner Theater at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, will present “The Goonies” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Enjoy a themed menu and drinks. Cost: $35. More info: www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

FOOD AND DINING

24. Winter Wine Dinner

Dayton Live will present the Winter Wine Dinner at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11. Patrons will enjoy four courses and sip paired wine selections from the 2023 American Winery Of The Year, Black Stallion Estate Winery. Cost: $140. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

MUSIC

25. Hearts on Fire Band

The Hearts on Fire Band will play the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5. The band will be playing ballroom selections. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks are include. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $10 for members and $11 for non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

26. “Huddle Up: Music of Sports”

The Dayton Philharmonic will perform “Huddle Up: Music Of Sports” at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6. From football fight songs to figure skating waltzes, this concert covers the soundtrack for those moments of triumph and heartache, great athleticism and bad calls. Cost: $6-$21.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

27. The Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

This live, candlelight, multi-sensory concert will take place at The Grande Hall at Liberty Tower, 120 W. Second St., Dayton, from 8:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Cost: $26. More info: 402-249-2445.

28. MANIA - The ABBA Tribute

This tribute act will perform at the Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. Formed in 1999, MANIA - The ABBA Tribute has sold out theaters and concert halls across the globe, bringing the music of the beloved ABBA to more than 3 million people. Cost: $47-$211. More info: www.daytonmasoniccenter.org.

29. “Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony”

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will present this MasterWorks concert at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and Saturday, Jan. 13. Kensho Watanabe leads the Philharmonic in a tribute to Rachmaninoff’s Sesquicentennial with one of the composer’s most beloved works. Cost: $14-$23.50. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

30. Ryan Roth and the Comeback Special Band

This group will perform at the Milton Athletic Club, 640 Cosler Dr., Dayton, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13. The band will play Elvis Presley’s greatest hits and Larry Hansgen will start the show with a half-hour of family-friendly comedy. The show will benefit A World A’Fair. Cost: $20 presale and $30 at the door. More info: 937-797-2934.

31. Talking Heads tribute

The School of Rock Mason will perform “Stop Making Sense,” a tribute to the Talking Heads, at The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Talking Heads blended New Wave, funk, art rock, and world music. School of Rock Mason, which boasts some of the best young musicians in the area, will capture the spirit of the music and the performance of the original concert with their show. Cost: $10. More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com.

32. Scotty McCreery

Country singer and “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery will bring his “Cab in a Solo” tour to Hobart Arena, 255 Adams St., Troy, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26. McCreery will perform with guests Anne Wilson and Greylan James. Cost: $35-$65. More info: 937-339-2911 or www.hobartarena.com.

33. The Chardon Band

This group will play ballroom selections at the American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton, from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28. Beer, wine, soft drinks and snacks will be provided. Food will be available for purchase. Cost: $14 for members. $15 non-members. More info: 937-287-4275 or www.accdayton.com.

OUTDOORS

34. New Year’s Day Skate

Start the new year with a New Year’s Day Skate at RiverScape, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 1-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. The ice rink features sweeping views of both the Great Miami River and the downtown Dayton skyline. Cost: $7 for admission. $3 for skate rental. More info: 937-278-2607 or www.metroparks.org.

35. Cosmic Skate

The Five Rivers MetroParks will hold a cosmic skate at RiverScape, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Jan .16. This cosmic skate will have space-themed music and Star Wars characters. Attendees can enter to win a Lego Millennium Falcon set. Cost: $7 for admission. $3 for skate rental. More info: 937-278-2607 or www.metroparks.org.

THEATER

36. “9 to 5: The Musical”

The Muse Machine will present the Tony-nominated musical at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. When three workmates are pushed to boiling point by their egotistical boss, they concoct a plan to turn the tables. Cost: $29-$69. More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org.

37. “Is There Life After High School?”

This “memory musical” will be performed at Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave., Dayton, at 8 p.m. on Jan. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. Jan. 14, 21 and 28. The cast plays various characters remembering the joy, the laughter, and the pain of what it was like to go through high school. and to the gallery of characters that inhabit it, as they look back on their high schools.” Cost: $18-$20. More info: 937-424-8477 or https://wordpress.thedaytonplayhouse.com.

38. “[title of show]”

TheatreLab Dayton presents this four-hander at its Studio, 116 N. Jefferson St., Dayton, at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25, 8 p.m. on Jan. 19, 20, 26 and 27, and 2 p.m. Jan. 21 and 28. This show is a musical about two nobodies named Hunter and Jeff who decide to write a completely original musical starring themselves and their attractive and talented ladyfriends, Susan and Heidi. Cost: $10-$25. More info: www.theatrelabdayton.org.

VISUAL ARTS

39. Sinclair exhibit

An exhibit featuring work from Steven Labadessa, Peter Scheidt and Bree Lamb will be on display on the fourth floor of Building 13 at Sinclair College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, Jan. 3-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Cost: Free. More info: 937-512-2253 or www.sinclair.edu.

40. Paint-in at U.S. Air Force Museum

The Ohio Plein Air Society will hold a paint-in at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 28. Museum visitors will find artists stationed throughout the museum, using the airplanes and artifacts as inspiration for their one-of-a-kind creations. Cost: Free. More info: 937-253-4629 or www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

41. “Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec: The Birth of Modern Paris”

French painter and pioneer of modern poster design and lithograph art, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, will be saluted by Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North, through Jan. 14. Known internationally as a leading Post-Impressionist, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec made art that explores the cabarets, racetracks, music halls, circuses, cafés and brothels of Paris during the late 19th century. Filled with empathy and humor, his images offer a captivating, nearly journalistic view of Paris in la belle époque (the beautiful era). Admission for this world-touring exhibition is included in the museum’s general admission, which includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view, as well as the museum collection galleries. General admission is $15 adults; $10 seniors (60+), active military and groups (10 or more); $5 students (18+ w/ID) and youth (ages 7–17); and free for children (ages 6 & younger). www.daytonartinstitute.org.