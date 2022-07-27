8 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two big events celebrating the Miami Valley’s link to powered air flight, the long-running Dayton Air Show and a special celebration of space exploration, top another eclectic weekend of entertainment options.
Music fans can particularly choose diverse offerings including the return of Dayton Celtic Fest and a concert by Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge.
Here’s more information on these and other weekend events.
1. Dayton Air Show
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31
Where: Dayton International Airport, 3800 Wright Dr., Vandalia
Details: Kroger presents the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, which was founded in 1975. The annual show features U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S. Marine Corps C-130 “Fat Albert.” Featured shows are from noon to 4:15 p.m.
Cost: Gate tickets: $30 adults, $20 youth 6-11 and seniors 60 and older. Discounted advance tickets available. Free kids 5 and younger.
More info: 937-898-5901 or www.daytonairshow.com
2. Dayton Celtic Festival
When: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 29 through 31
Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: One of the signature downtown Dayton summer events returns full scale. The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival, which was founded in 2002, is back with headliners such as Gaelic Storm, Scythian and Socks in the Frying Pan.
Cost: Free
More info: daytoncelticfestival.com
3. Melissa Etheridge
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Details: Grammy winner Melissa Etheridge, who released her self-titled debut in 1988, is currently on the road supporting her 16th studio album, “One Way Out” (2021). Special guest Cecilia Castleman also performs.
Cost: $30 lawn & terrace, $40 orchestra, $45 plaza in advance, $35 lawn & terrace, $45 orchestra, $50 plaza day of show
More info: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com
4. Space Celebration
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 7
Where: National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton
Details: The museum presents Space Celebration, a nine-day, family-friendly, space-themed event with hands-on activities, presentations and displays. Special attractions include a presentation on the Titan IVB by retired Colonel Elena Oberg on August 1 and the Wright Stuff Rocketeers rocket build and launch on August 6.
Cost: Free
More info: www.nationalmuseum.af.mil
5. Incendio
When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: It’s been 22 years since Incendio released its debut album, “Misterioso,” introducing its unique world fusion style of music. The Los Angeles-based quartet, which includes two guitars, bass and drums, presents a night of guitar-based instrumentals.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
6. The U.S. Navy Band
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30
Where: Dayton Masonic Center, 525 W. Riverview Ave., Dayton
Details: The U.S. Navy Band performs a variety of music encompassing patriotic fare, opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The group performs across the country and internationally including for military and foreign dignitaries.
Cost: Free
More info: https://www.daytonmasoniccenter.org/
7. Mother Stewart’s Brewing anniversary
When: 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 and 30
Where: Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
Details: The brewery and music venue in Springfield celebrates its six-year anniversary with special beer tappings, food trucks and live music. Jah Soul performs from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday. Music begins at noon Saturday with Anna Marie, Daniel Dye & MRB at 4 p.m., the Repeating Arms at 6 p.m. and Great Northern String Band at 8 p.m. Food trucks are Pitabilities and Raging Bull Pizza on Friday and Freda’s Food Truck, Diamond Dogs and Sweet Tooth on Saturday. Christian Brothers and Champion City Pops are on site both days.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-717-0618 or motherstewartsbrewing.com
8. Buddy Guy and John Hiatt & The Goners
When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31
Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: John Hiatt, who increased the number of shows in 2022 from his recent average of about 50 dates to more than 80 to celebrate his 70th birthday in August, performs with legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy.
Cost: $23.50-$74
More info: https://www.rosemusiccenter.com/
