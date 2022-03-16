‘BUGS!!’ take center stage at Schuster Center

Learning is fun

Whether it’s a preschooler excitedly dancing like a spider or a grade school student clapping along with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, the enthusiasm is unmistakable.

“I have never been involved in one of these programs when the kids haven’t been super excited,” said Megan Forney, Dayton Ballet II director. “They are always engaged.”

For some children, the DPAA education programs afford the first opportunity to enjoy a live performance.

“I love performing our Stories in Motion shows because I get to teach and share my love of dance with the kids and watch them express themselves through dancing in their own way,” Dayton Ballet II dancer Jenna Mumford said. “The children are so interactive and creative and always make me smile.”

Fun is only one of the many benefits of the DPAA’s programming.

“There are innumerable benefits of children engaging in the arts – from developing socioemotional skills to higher academic achievement to neurological changes in their brains,” Reveal said. “Our programs give children many access points to the arts, whether it’s their first time in the concert hall or their first time performing on stage. We’re creating the next generation of performers, audience members and arts advocates.”

Caption More than 2,000 students, in grades 3-7, attended the "Take Flight" Young People's Concert in February and saw a performance by Dayton Ballet II dancers - Contributed Caption More than 2,000 students, in grades 3-7, attended the "Take Flight" Young People's Concert in February and saw a performance by Dayton Ballet II dancers - Contributed

Enthusiasm and excitement

While the young audience members have plenty to cheer about, they aren’t the only ones who benefit from the DPAA in-person education programming.

Patrick Reynolds, in his 21st year conducting the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, is inspired by the talent, enthusiasm and dedication of the young musicians.

“It is tremendously rewarding working with young musicians,” Reynolds said. “They have an innate enthusiasm about music, an enthusiasm that comes from the joy of discovering great music for the first time, and an enthusiasm for sharing the experience with their peers.”

The performers find tremendous joy in sharing their art with a live audience.

“These young people are not always in the spotlight,” Reynolds said. “No artist, young or old, ever fully receives credit for the work done alone. So, to bring everyone together into the bright lights of the beautiful Schuster Center, I know it is a very special opportunity for them to share the results of their hard work, individually and collectively.”

And the Dayton Ballet II dancers need to look no further than the smiles on the faces of their youngest audience members for their reward.

“Being able to share my love of dance with the community is truly special, especially when performing for young kids,” Dayton Ballet II dancer Ava McKinney said. “The best part is when we see their excitement or when they participate along with us. Hopefully we inspire them to try something new.”

HOW TO GO

What: “BUGS!!,” a family concert showcasing the Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Patrick Reynolds, and the Dayton Ballet II dancers

When: Sunday, March 20, 3 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Tickets: Start at $5. Visit www.daytonperformingarts.org/ticket/bugs/ for more information.

FYI: Pre-concert activities including crafts, coloring and a scavenger hunt begin at 2 p.m. in the Schuster Center Wintergarden