Celebrate Bacon Fest this Saturday in Kettering

Caption Amber Rose’s Thai BBQ bacon-wrapped pork wings won the best use of bacon at a previous Bacon Fest. ALEXIS LARSEN / CONTRIBUTED

In years past, Amber Rose wowed me with Thai BBQ bacon-wrapped pork wings, white cheddar applewood smoked bacon mac and cheese and jalapeno bacon carnitas nachos.

Other standout dishes over the years included corn on the cob with bacon garlic butter from Basil’s on Market, a bacon poundcake from Dewberry 1850, a salmon BLT taco with smoked bacon aioli from The Dock in Enon, bacon churros from El Meson, bacon-stuffed garlic toast grilled cheese from 1776 Grill and a strawberry bacon dream cake from Sweet-Umms Chocolatier. Not surprisingly, the bacon pizza from Marion’s Piazza and bacon sundaes from Ritter’s Frozen Custard were also hugely satisfying.

This year, Amber Rose is bringing bacon and cheddar pierogis, bacon nachos and bacon-wrapped turkey legs.

In years past, bacon has drawn quite the crowd with more than 15,000 making their way to Fraze to sample the savory delights.

Caption Amber Rose is among the restaurants scheduled to return to this year's BaconFest. ALEXIS LARSEN / CONTRIBUTED

Live music will provide the soundtrack for the event with three bands scheduled to play as you sample your way through the food creations inspired by this breakfast staple.

HOW TO GO

What: Bacon Fest 2021

Where: Fraze Pavilion/Lincoln Park Civic Commons, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

When: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Cost: Free, but the bacon will cost you

Entertainment: Shannon Clark and the Sugar, 3 p.m.; LYD featuring Yolanda Drake, 5:30 p.m.; Brother Believe Me, 8 p.m.

More info: dineoutdayton.com