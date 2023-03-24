Centerville Summer Concert Series announced

This Tom Petty Tribute Band provides an extensive catalog including all of Petty’s hits with the Heartbreakers as well as his solo work and other side projects like The Traveling Wilburys.

JUNE 11: The Rock Show: A Tribute to Journey

Led by Tommy K as a Steve Perry-esque frontman, this group includes Michael Hawkes (guitars/vocals), Levi Goodwin (bass/vocals) and Chris Bartnikowski (drums/vocals).

JUNE 18: Hotel California

Hotel California is billed as the premier tribute to the Eagles and will be performing an extensive body of the legendary band’s work.

JUNE 25: Motown Sounds of Touch

Featuring four Daytonians and performing around the country for over 15 years, Motown Sounds of Touch is billed as the premier ‘old school’ and Motown sound tribute band in the land. Millions of viewers saw Touch perform and become a Top 3 finalist on the NBC’s reality show “The Winner Is” hosted by Nick Lachey.

JULY 2: Landslide

Landslide will perform the hits of Fleetwood Mac, whose slew of hits include “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me”, “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.”

JULY 3: Centerville Community Band’s Americana Concert

Featuring patriotic music and the cannons of Fifth Ohio Light Artillery, this program is under the direction of Centerville Community Concert Band director Tom Pfrogner with assistant director Denny Dutcher.

JULY 9: Simply Queen

Simply Queen returns after setting an attendance record for the 2022 Summer Concert Series. This live tribute performs all the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. The band is fronted by Freddie Mercury impersonator Rick Rock (vocal/piano/guitar) along with CC Lambrick (guitar/keyboards/vocal), Mitch Taylor (bass/vocal) and Phil Charrette (drums/vocals).

JULY 16: Boys in the Band

This tribute to the country music group Alabama provides note-for-note renditions of Alabama’s live performances.

JULY 23: Elton Rohn

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, this Elton John tribute band has headlined more than 350 theatres and festival shows in North America.

JULY 28: Centerville POPS! Presents The Sci-Fi Experience

The Centerville Community Band and the Centerville Pops Strings provides an evening devoted to sci-fi titles such as “Lost in Space,” “Star Trek,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Back to the Future” and more.

JULY 30: The Fries Band

The Fries Band have become known for delivering tight vocal harmonies primarily driven by acoustic guitars with keyboard, bass and drums. The Fries Band is no strangers to the Stubbs Park stage, performing yearly for thousands of Centerville residents each summer.

AUGUST 6: Creedence Revived

Creedence Revived has become one of the most highly-sought-after tribute bands in the world. Playing all over the globe for crowds of up to 30,000, the group consists of four of Chicago and Los Angeles’ most talented and eclectic musicians.

AUGUST 13: Beatlemania Magic

Beatlemania Magic: A Tribute to the Beatles recreates the magic of Beatlemania. This is a national touring Beatles tribute band recreating the early Beatles concerts with identical costumes, equipment and spot-on harmonies.

AUGUST 20: Hillbilly Rockstarz

The musicians in Hillbilly Rockstarz grew up with a love of country and rock n’ roll music but enjoy adding genres and mashing up influences from pop, rock and dance.

AUGUST 27: Brass Tracks Band

Formed in 2013, Brass Tracks Band is a high-energy eight-piece band performing Chicago’s greatest hits.

Stubbs Park is located at 255 W Spring Valley Pike, Centerville. For more information about the concert series, visit website.