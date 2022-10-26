dayton-daily-news logo
X

Country star Cody Johnson coming to Nutter Center

Events
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

Cody Johnson, nominated for four CMA Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, will bring his 2023 tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

He’ll be joined by country music mainstay, Randy Houser, and breakout star, Jesse Raub Jr.

Johnson’s CMA nominations include Single of the Year and Video of the Year, both for “‘Til You Can’t,” and New Artist of the Year. The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held in Nashville on Nov. 9.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve watched my hero’s accept CMA awards; to be nominated for four is an absolute honor!” shared Cody, in a release. “I stand for a unique brand of authentic country music, and to see it being recognized on such a huge platform makes all the years of hard work worth it!”

Explore12 events to check out in Dayton this weekend

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Visit Ticketmaster.

In Other News
1
Before I Die Festival Ohio happening across Dayton this week
2
‘Clue’ meets ‘Knives Out’: Comedy thriller ‘Deadline’ to premiere at...
3
Zombies shake up Shakespeare at Sinclair
4
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
5
13 haunted reasons to visit Kings Island before October ends

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top