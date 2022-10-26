Country star Cody Johnson coming to Nutter Center

Cody Johnson, nominated for four CMA Awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, will bring his 2023 tour to Wright State University’s Nutter Center Friday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
He’ll be joined by country music mainstay, Randy Houser, and breakout star, Jesse Raub Jr.
Johnson’s CMA nominations include Single of the Year and Video of the Year, both for “‘Til You Can’t,” and New Artist of the Year. The 56th Annual CMA Awards will be held in Nashville on Nov. 9.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve watched my hero’s accept CMA awards; to be nominated for four is an absolute honor!” shared Cody, in a release. “I stand for a unique brand of authentic country music, and to see it being recognized on such a huge platform makes all the years of hard work worth it!”
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. Visit Ticketmaster.
