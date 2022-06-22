Dayton Art Institute offers free admission Sunday

In celebration of Pride Month, the Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission to the museum on Sunday, June 26, deemed Community Pride Day.
The museum will offer free admission to its collection galleries as well as the exhibitions “Art for the Ages: Conservation at DAI,” “Van Gogh & European Landscapes,” “Paul Laurence Dunbar (1872-1906): A Tribute,” “Fired Imagination: Ancient Chinese Ceramics from the Nancy and Ed Rosenthal Family Collection,” and “The Flower Prints of Katsuhira Tokushi.”
There will also be a Skinner pipe organ performance at 2 p.m. in the Mimi and Stuart Rose Auditorium.
The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on June 26.
For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4ART (4278).
Credit: DAYTON ART INSTITUTE
